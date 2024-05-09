General

10 Irish startups to watch in 2024

Irish tech companies showcased their innovative character, raising €1.9B in 2023 which placed Ireland among the top 10 countries within the European tech ecosystem. The ecosystem is characterized by resilience, leadership and innovation.
Tamara Djurickovic 15 hours ago
Send email Copy link

Amidst a rapidly evolving technology landscape, Irish technology companies have demonstrated their power in solutions that have not only pushed the boundaries of innovation but also cemented their position as key players on the global stage.

Irish tech companies raised €1.9 billion in 2023, thus positioning the country among the top 10 countries that raised the most.

As these deals unfolded, they not only reflected the resilience and adaptability of the Irish tech sector but also hinted at promising future developments that will shape the industry for years to come.

Let's see what companies have marked Ireland's journey towards continued leadership and innovation in the technology arena.

1
Wayflyer

Wayflyer is dedicated to providing fair, fast, and flexible funding solutions for eCommerce businesses. Their mission revolves around supporting eCommerce entrepreneurs by addressing the toughest challenges they face, starting with working capital issues.

Through unsecured, non-dilutive funding at competitive rates, Wayflyer enables founders to overcome these challenges and unlock
growth opportunities.

Wayflyer's innovative approach combines data-driven insights with accessible capital, aiming to support the growth and success of
e-commerce ventures.

Industry: E-commerce
Amount raised in 2023: €1.2B

2
Techmet

TechMet is a strategic investor and developer in the metals and minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and energy storage.

The company focuses on responsibly sourcing, processing, and supplying these critical materials, contributing to the advancement of clean energy technologies while addressing supply chain challenges.

TechMet's goal is to ensure a sustainable and secure supply of metals and minerals vital for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €183M

3
Everseen

Everseen is a technology company specializing in AI-driven visual recognition and analytics solutions for retail and supply chain operations.

The company develops software that enables real-time monitoring of retail environments, detecting and preventing theft, optimizing inventory management, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Everseen's innovative technology empowers retailers to improve customer experiences, reduce losses, and streamline processes through data-driven insights and automation.

Industry: Artificial intelligence
Amount raised in 2023: €65M

4
Ocuco

Ocuco is a leading provider of software solutions for the eyecare industry, offering comprehensive practice management and electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Their software enables optometrists, ophthalmologists, and optical retailers to streamline their operations, manage patient records efficiently, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Ocuco's solutions are designed to optimize workflow, improve productivity, and facilitate better clinical decision-making in eyecare practices worldwide.

Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €60M

5
Weev

Weev is a Belfast-based startup focused on the development and deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

Their mission is to build a network of convenient and accessible charging stations to support the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Weev aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation by providing reliable and efficient charging infrastructure for EV drivers in urban and suburban areas.

Industry: Transportation
Amount raised in 2023: £50M

6
NomuPay

NomuPay is a fintech company specializing in digital payment solutions with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to embrace digital payments and streamline their financial operations, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and driving growth.

The company provide businesses with innovative tools and technologies to facilitate seamless and secure transactions, including online payments, mobile payments, and e-commerce solutions.

NomuPay’s uP Platform and unified payments approach helps expansion-minded organisations scale quickly and strategically.

Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: $53.6M

7
Onate

Onate is a property finance company specializing in bridging finance solutions. They provide short-term loans to property developers, investors, and homeowners to bridge the gap between the purchase or renovation of a property and its long-term financing.

Onate offers flexible and tailored financing options, allowing clients to quickly access capital for property projects while navigating complex financial transactions.

With a focus on agility and personalized service, Onate aims to support clients in achieving their property goals efficiently and effectively in the Irish market.

Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €50M

8
Neuromod Devices

Neuromod Devices is a medical technology company focused on developing non-invasive neuromodulation technologies to address chronic neurological conditions.

Their flagship product, the Lenire® system, offers a novel treatment approach for tinnitus, a condition characterized by persistent ringing in the ears.

By leveraging innovative neuromodulation techniques, Neuromod Devices aims to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from chronic neurological disorders.

Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €30M

9
UrbanVolt

UrbanVolt is an energy services company specializing in LED lighting and energy efficiency solutions for commercial and industrial properties.

They offer comprehensive lighting audits, design, installation, and financing services to help businesses reduce energy consumption, lower costs, and minimize their environmental impact.

UrbanVolt's innovative "Light as a Service" model allows clients to upgrade their lighting infrastructure with no upfront capital expenditure, making energy efficiency accessible and affordable.

Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €26M

10
Fire1

Fire1 is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of chronic diseases.

The company focuses on creating novel medical devices and therapies to address unmet clinical needs in areas such as cardiology and respiratory health.

Fire1's mission is to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life through their cutting-edge healthcare innovations.

Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: $25M

1/10
10 Irish startups to watch in 2024
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All