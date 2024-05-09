10 Irish startups to watch in 2024

Amidst a rapidly evolving technology landscape, Irish technology companies have demonstrated their power in solutions that have not only pushed the boundaries of innovation but also cemented their position as key players on the global stage.
Irish tech companies raised
€1.9 billion in 2023, thus positioning the country among the top 10 countries that raised the most.
As these deals unfolded, they not only reflected the resilience and adaptability of the Irish tech sector but also hinted at promising future developments that will shape the industry for years to come.
Let's see what companies have marked Ireland's journey towards continued leadership and innovation in the technology arena.
1
Wayflyer
Wayflyer is dedicated to providing fair, fast, and flexible funding solutions for eCommerce businesses. Their mission revolves around supporting eCommerce entrepreneurs by addressing the toughest challenges they face, starting with working capital issues.
Through unsecured, non-dilutive funding at competitive rates, Wayflyer enables founders to overcome these challenges and unlock .
growth opportunities
Wayflyer's innovative approach combines data-driven insights with accessible capital, aiming to support the growth and success of ventures.
e-commerce
Industry: E-commerce
Amount raised in 2023: €1.2B
2
Techmet
TechMet is a strategic investor and developer in the metals and minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and energy storage.
The company focuses on responsibly sourcing, processing, and supplying these critical materials, contributing to the advancement of clean energy technologies while addressing supply chain challenges.
TechMet's goal is to ensure a sustainable and secure supply of metals and minerals vital for the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €183M
3
Everseen
Everseen is a technology company specializing in AI-driven visual recognition and analytics solutions for retail and supply chain operations.
The company develops software that enables real-time monitoring of retail environments, detecting and preventing theft, optimizing inventory management, and enhancing overall operational efficiency.
Everseen's innovative technology empowers retailers to improve customer experiences, reduce losses, and streamline processes through data-driven insights and automation.
Industry: Artificial intelligence
Amount raised in 2023: €65M
4
Ocuco
Ocuco is a leading provider of software solutions for the eyecare industry, offering comprehensive practice management and electronic health record (EHR) systems.
Their software enables optometrists, ophthalmologists, and optical retailers to streamline their operations, manage patient records efficiently, and enhance the overall patient experience.
Ocuco's solutions are designed to optimize workflow, improve productivity, and facilitate better clinical decision-making in eyecare practices worldwide.
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €60M
5
Weev
Weev is a Belfast-based startup focused on the development and deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging points.
Their mission is to build a network of convenient and accessible charging stations to support the growing demand for electric vehicles.
Weev aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation by providing reliable and efficient charging infrastructure for EV drivers in urban and suburban areas.
Industry: Transportation
Amount raised in 2023: £50M
6
NomuPay
NomuPay is a fintech company specializing in digital payment solutions with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to embrace digital payments and streamline their financial operations, ultimately enhancing customer experiences and driving growth.
The company provide businesses with innovative tools and technologies to facilitate seamless and secure transactions, including online payments, mobile payments, and e-commerce solutions.
NomuPay’s uP Platform and unified payments approach helps expansion-minded organisations scale quickly and strategically.
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: $53.6M
7
Onate
Onate is a property finance company specializing in bridging finance solutions. They provide short-term loans to property developers, investors, and homeowners to bridge the gap between the purchase or renovation of a property and its long-term financing.
Onate offers flexible and tailored financing options, allowing clients to quickly access capital for property projects while navigating complex financial transactions.
With a focus on agility and personalized service, Onate aims to support clients in achieving their property goals efficiently and effectively in the Irish market.
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €50M
8
Neuromod Devices
Neuromod Devices is a medical technology company focused on developing non-invasive neuromodulation technologies to address chronic neurological conditions.
Their flagship product, the Lenire® system, offers a novel treatment approach for tinnitus, a condition characterized by persistent ringing in the ears.
By leveraging innovative neuromodulation techniques, Neuromod Devices aims to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from chronic neurological disorders.
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €30M
9
UrbanVolt
UrbanVolt is an energy services company specializing in LED lighting and energy efficiency solutions for commercial and industrial properties.
They offer comprehensive lighting audits, design, installation, and financing services to help businesses reduce energy consumption, lower costs, and minimize their environmental impact.
UrbanVolt's innovative "Light as a Service" model allows clients to upgrade their lighting infrastructure with no upfront capital expenditure, making energy efficiency accessible and affordable.
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €26M
10
Fire1
Fire1 is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of chronic diseases.
The company focuses on creating novel medical devices and therapies to address unmet clinical needs in areas such as cardiology and respiratory health.
Fire1's mission is to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life through their cutting-edge healthcare innovations.
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: $25M
