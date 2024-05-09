10 Irish startups to watch in 2024

Amidst a rapidly evolving technology landscape, Irish technology companies have demonstrated their power in solutions that have not only pushed the boundaries of innovation but also cemented their position as key players on the global stage.

Irish tech companies raised €1.9 billion in 2023, thus positioning the country among the top 10 countries that raised the most.

As these deals unfolded, they not only reflected the resilience and adaptability of the Irish tech sector but also hinted at promising future developments that will shape the industry for years to come.

Let's see what companies have marked Ireland's journey towards continued leadership and innovation in the technology arena.