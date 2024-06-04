Nova Carbon raises €1.4M to make carbon fibre last longer

Climate Tech Nova Carbon have raised €1.4M for technology that enables the recycling of carbon fibre.

Nova Carbon wants to enable the repurposing of end-of-life products as well as industrial production scraps. This capital will help the transition from a laboratory phase into a pre-industrial study phase, with aims to halve the volume of non-recycled carbon fibre waste in France and Europe within ten years.

Nova’s technology was developed from French academic research at the University of Bordeaux. Founded in 2023, the startup continues to develop this innovation through an exclusive technology transfer managed by SATT Aquitaine (Aquitaine Science Transfert), which oversees the associated intellectual property.

"In 2024, recycling and environmental preservation are no longer optional. Furthermore, the regulatory context is favourable as by 2030, restrictions will be in place to limit the landfilling of end-of-life carbon fibre products that could be recycled or valorised.” explained founder and CEO Hugo Cartron.

“Our solution offers companies a concrete alternative to improve their production waste management and adopt a circular economy approach. Our goal is to use our technology to create a range of high-performance Nova Carbon® materials to meet the growing needs of industrial players while limiting the carbon footprint."

Nova’s raise was supported by investors from AFI Ventures (Ventech's early-stage impact fund), UI Investissement (Pertinence Invest 2 fund dedicated to deep tech seed funding), the Nouvelle Aquitaine region (Nouvelle Aquitaine Co-investment), Épopée Gestion, Bleu Capital, and Kima Ventures, along with several business angels from the aerospace and space industries. Nova Carbon was supported by ADI Nouvelle-Aquitaine throughout the fundraising process.