Char.gy raises €118.2M, Sidekick Health acquires PINK!, and Denmark's thriving tech ecosystem

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇷 Artificial intelligence startup Poolside received $400M investment with a $2 billion valuation
🇬🇧: EV charging startup Char.gy raises €118.2M to support the charging infrastructure across the UK
🇪🇸 TravelPerk gets €125M to accelerate in US market
🇬🇧 Zilch secures £100 million financing deal
🇩🇪Isar Aerospace raises €65M as part of an extended Series C financing round
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧Global Payments snaps up UK payments firm Takepayments
🇩🇪 Sidekick Health acquires PINK! to bolster its femtech offering
🇬🇧Quod Orbis acquired by Dedagroup to fuel global growth
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇪🇸 Spanish Kfund raises €70M for AI and cloud startups
🇱🇹 Lithuanian VC firm Raft Capital Management launches €50M fund for Baltic companies
🌍NATO Innovation Fund announces its first investments from €1B Fund to advance these sectors
🗞️ In other (important) news
🏦Share sale ‘to value Revolut at more than £30bn’
🇬🇧 London stock market overtakes Paris as Raspberry Pi shares continue to rise
🇬🇧 One-third of trading on Robinhood’s UK app outside market hours, says UK boss
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇩🇰 Denmark: Europe's hub for tech innovation and collaboration
🌳 Preqin and Measurabl partner to track properties' ESG compliance
🇬🇧 Will Labour’s plan to close private equity tax ‘loophole’ harm UK tech?
🇩🇪 "How the heck can you build a multi-billion dollar business in Düsseldorf?" questioned VC
🇨🇭 DeepTech is reviving the Swiss startup ecosystem
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 BBC invests £500,000 in virtual streaming
🇨🇿 Zerops raises $500,000 pre-seed for flexible developers' cloud
🇧🇪 AI sales assistant for salespeople on the go 'Donna' raises $1.6M pre-seed
🇭🇺Sustainability startup Denxpert raises €1M from Sofia Angels Ventures
🇩🇪 GenAI startup mika lands €800,000 for automated accounting
