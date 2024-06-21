General

Char.gy raises €118.2M, Sidekick Health acquires PINK!, and Denmark's thriving tech ecosystem

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 10 hours ago
Char.gy raises €118.2M, Sidekick Health acquires PINK!, and Denmark's thriving tech ecosystem
Send email Copy link

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Artificial intelligence startup Poolside received $400M investment with a $2 billion valuation

🇬🇧: EV charging startup Char.gy raises €118.2M to support the charging infrastructure across the UK

🇪🇸 TravelPerk gets €125M to accelerate in US market

🇬🇧 Zilch secures £100 million financing deal

🇩🇪Isar Aerospace raises €65M as part of an extended Series C financing round

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧Global Payments snaps up UK payments firm Takepayments

🇩🇪 Sidekick Health acquires PINK! to bolster its femtech offering

🇬🇧Quod Orbis acquired by Dedagroup to fuel global growth

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇪🇸 Spanish Kfund raises €70M for AI and cloud startups

🇱🇹 Lithuanian VC firm Raft Capital Management launches €50M fund for Baltic companies

🌍NATO Innovation Fund announces its first investments from €1B Fund to advance these sectors

🗞️ In other (important) news

🏦Share sale ‘to value Revolut at more than £30bn’

🇬🇧 London stock market overtakes Paris as Raspberry Pi shares continue to rise

🇬🇧 One-third of trading on Robinhood’s UK app outside market hours, says UK boss

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇰 Denmark: Europe's hub for tech innovation and collaboration

🌳 Preqin and Measurabl partner to track properties' ESG compliance

🇬🇧 Will Labour’s plan to close private equity tax ‘loophole’ harm UK tech?

🇩🇪  "How the heck can you build a multi-billion dollar business in Düsseldorf?" questioned VC

🇨🇭 DeepTech is reviving the Swiss startup ecosystem

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 BBC invests £500,000 in virtual streaming

🇨🇿 Zerops raises $500,000 pre-seed for flexible developers' cloud

🇧🇪 AI sales assistant for salespeople on the go 'Donna' raises $1.6M pre-seed

🇭🇺Sustainability startup Denxpert raises €1M from Sofia Angels Ventures

🇩🇪 GenAI startup mika lands €800,000 for automated accounting

Char.gy raises €118.2M, Sidekick Health acquires PINK!, and Denmark's thriving tech ecosystem
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All