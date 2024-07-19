$80M for Huma, Shopify of digital health, ZAKA unveils €15M Fund, and widespread Windows outage chaos

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €814 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇳🇱Nearfield Instruments, operating in the chip manufacturing sector, received an investment of $147.6M
🇬🇧 Shopify of digital health, Huma, raised $80M Series D
🇩🇪 Grover secures €50M to make rental commerce lead the circular economy
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Semrush acquires German SaaS company Ryte
🇸🇪 Enerpoly acquires Nilar's production line
🇦🇹 Sdui acquires FoxEducation
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇬🇧 British Business Investments launches new co-investment fund with Claret Capital Partners
💸 13books Capital announces £121M Fund for fintech disruptors
🚀 Mundi Ventures raises €25M for LATAM-focused insurtech
💻 ZAKA unveils €15M 'Fund I'
🗞️ In other (important) news
🪟 Widespread Windows outage cripples businesses, airlines, the London Stock Exchange and broadcasters
🐱 Meatly receives world-first authorisation for cell-cultivated pet food
💸 Cash App to exit UK as "deprioritises global expansion"
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 The UK tech ecosystem at the forefront of innovation and growth
🌳 Venturebeam launches free tool to help companies assess and improve their global impact
🔢 Google accused of misleading consumers to grab more data for ads
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Briefly Bio raises $1.2M to tackle science's reproducibility challenge
🇬🇧 Marketing analytics platform Luscid secures $1.2M seed funding
🇩🇪 Loyi raises €425,000 pre-seed for gamified brand loyalty platform
🇸🇪 Lemonado raises $1.4M for no-code platform
🇨🇭 BTRY secures €153,000 for one-minute charging battery
🇬🇧 Meridien Holdings acquires 27% stake in London fintech DKK Partners
