General

$80M for Huma, Shopify of digital health, ZAKA unveils €15M Fund, and widespread Windows outage chaos

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €814 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 3 hours ago
$80M for Huma, Shopify of digital health, ZAKA unveils €15M Fund, and widespread Windows outage chaos
Send email Copy link

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €814 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱Nearfield Instruments, operating in the chip manufacturing sector, received an investment of $147.6M

🇬🇧 Shopify of digital health, Huma, raised $80M Series D

🇩🇪 Grover secures €50M to make rental commerce lead the circular economy

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Semrush acquires German SaaS company Ryte

🇸🇪 Enerpoly acquires Nilar's production line

🇦🇹 Sdui acquires FoxEducation

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 British Business Investments launches new co-investment fund with Claret Capital Partners

💸 13books Capital announces £121M Fund for fintech disruptors

🚀 Mundi Ventures raises €25M for LATAM-focused insurtech

💻 ZAKA unveils €15M 'Fund I'

🗞️ In other (important) news

🪟 Widespread Windows outage cripples businesses, airlines, the London Stock Exchange and broadcasters

🐱 Meatly receives world-first authorisation for cell-cultivated pet food

💸 Cash App to exit UK as "deprioritises global expansion"

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 The UK tech ecosystem at the forefront of innovation and growth

🌳 Venturebeam launches free tool to help companies assess and improve their global impact

🔢 Google accused of misleading consumers to grab more data for ads

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Briefly Bio raises $1.2M to tackle science's reproducibility challenge

🇬🇧 Marketing analytics platform Luscid secures $1.2M seed funding

🇩🇪 Loyi raises €425,000 pre-seed for gamified brand loyalty platform

🇸🇪 Lemonado raises $1.4M for no-code platform

🇨🇭 BTRY secures €153,000 for one-minute charging battery

🇬🇧 Meridien Holdings acquires 27% stake in London fintech DKK Partners

$80M for Huma, Shopify of digital health, ZAKA unveils €15M Fund, and widespread Windows outage chaos
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All