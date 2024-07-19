$80M for Huma, Shopify of digital health, ZAKA unveils €15M Fund, and widespread Windows outage chaos

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €814 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱Nearfield Instruments, operating in the chip manufacturing sector, received an investment of $147.6M

🇬🇧 Shopify of digital health, Huma, raised $80M Series D

🇩🇪 Grover secures €50M to make rental commerce lead the circular economy

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Semrush acquires German SaaS company Ryte

🇸🇪 Enerpoly acquires Nilar's production line

🇦🇹 Sdui acquires FoxEducation

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 British Business Investments launches new co-investment fund with Claret Capital Partners

💸 13books Capital announces £121M Fund for fintech disruptors

🚀 Mundi Ventures raises €25M for LATAM-focused insurtech

💻 ZAKA unveils €15M 'Fund I'

🗞️ In other (important) news

🪟 Widespread Windows outage cripples businesses, airlines, the London Stock Exchange and broadcasters

🐱 Meatly receives world-first authorisation for cell-cultivated pet food

💸 Cash App to exit UK as "deprioritises global expansion"

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 The UK tech ecosystem at the forefront of innovation and growth

🌳 Venturebeam launches free tool to help companies assess and improve their global impact

🔢 Google accused of misleading consumers to grab more data for ads

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Briefly Bio raises $1.2M to tackle science's reproducibility challenge

🇬🇧 Marketing analytics platform Luscid secures $1.2M seed funding

🇩🇪 Loyi raises €425,000 pre-seed for gamified brand loyalty platform

🇸🇪 Lemonado raises $1.4M for no-code platform

🇨🇭 BTRY secures €153,000 for one-minute charging battery

🇬🇧 Meridien Holdings acquires 27% stake in London fintech DKK Partners