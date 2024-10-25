Vinted bags €340M, EIC Scaling Club welcomes 72 new members, and backlash to the term 'open banking'

This week we tracked more than 45 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇱🇹 Vinted bags €340M at €5B valuation

🇪🇸 Job&Talent secures a €250M financing line from barclays and fasanara to boost its growth

🇬🇧 PensionBee raises £20M for US expansion

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇦🇹 The Fischer Group from Achern is taking over the Viennese robotics growup Baubot

🇬🇧 Tide acquires payroll provider Onfolk

🇩🇪 The private equity investor Rivean Capital is taking over the majority of the Bamberg-based HR company Perbility

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Resurge Growth Partners launches €120m Venture Equity Fund

💰 How General Catalyst plans to allocate its largest ever $8B global fund

🎓 Innovate Cambridge launches strategy to accelerate innovation through increased startup investment

🗞️ In other (important) news

🦄 72 new companies join the EIC Scaling Club, which aims to turn 20% of its members into unicorns

🎓 University spinout numbers on the up after universities “drop” stakes

🛩️ Failed government talks lead to insolvency for eVTOL Lilium subsidiaries

💸 Robinhood launches delayed margin trading in UK

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💰“Open banking is a bloody awful name”, says open banking report author

🐝 Opteran's neuromorphic software offers a new era for autonomous space robotics

🇪🇸 A growbed for agrifood startups: How Spain attracts foodtech & agritech founders

👁️ DefendEye launches fully autonomous dual-use drone

🇩🇰 Danish challenger bank Lunar says GenAI chatbot to handle 75 per cent of customer calls

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Smart Green Shipping secures £1M from Drax

🇩🇪 Munich-based ExoMatter raises €1.7M to expedite materials science breakthroughs

🇫🇷 Fantasy tennis platform Fungiball secures €2.2M in pre-seed funding

🇫🇮 Avenue Biosciences secures $2.5M seed for AI-enhanced proteins

🇬🇧 Fractile receives £5M from ARIA Scaling Compute programme