Vinted bags €340M, EIC Scaling Club welcomes 72 new members, and backlash to the term 'open banking'

This week we tracked more than 45 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇱🇹 Vinted bags €340M at €5B valuation
🇪🇸 Job&Talent secures a €250M financing line from barclays and fasanara to boost its growth
🇬🇧 PensionBee raises £20M for US expansion
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇦🇹 The Fischer Group from Achern is taking over the Viennese robotics growup Baubot
🇬🇧 Tide acquires payroll provider Onfolk
🇩🇪 The private equity investor Rivean Capital is taking over the majority of the Bamberg-based HR company Perbility
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Resurge Growth Partners launches €120m Venture Equity Fund
💰 How General Catalyst plans to allocate its largest ever $8B global fund
🎓 Innovate Cambridge launches strategy to accelerate innovation through increased startup investment
🗞️ In other (important) news
🦄 72 new companies join the EIC Scaling Club, which aims to turn 20% of its members into unicorns
🎓 University spinout numbers on the up after universities “drop” stakes
🛩️ Failed government talks lead to insolvency for eVTOL Lilium subsidiaries
💸 Robinhood launches delayed margin trading in UK
📡 Recommended reads and listens
💰“Open banking is a bloody awful name”, says open banking report author
🐝 Opteran's neuromorphic software offers a new era for autonomous space robotics
🇪🇸 A growbed for agrifood startups: How Spain attracts foodtech & agritech founders
👁️ DefendEye launches fully autonomous dual-use drone
🇩🇰 Danish challenger bank Lunar says GenAI chatbot to handle 75 per cent of customer calls
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Smart Green Shipping secures £1M from Drax
🇩🇪 Munich-based ExoMatter raises €1.7M to expedite materials science breakthroughs
🇫🇷 Fantasy tennis platform Fungiball secures €2.2M in pre-seed funding
🇫🇮 Avenue Biosciences secures $2.5M seed for AI-enhanced proteins
🇬🇧 Fractile receives £5M from ARIA Scaling Compute programme
