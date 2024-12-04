Bounce Insights raises $4.5M for faster, cost-effective market research

AI-powered market research platform Bounce Insights has raised a $4.5 million funding round.

Bounce Insights powers 90 per cent of the market research process by combining proprietary data, generative AI, and in-house expert researchers. This enables brands to make better decisions, faster with actionable insights at their fingertips.

The platform delivers these insights 7x faster and 40 per cent more cost-effectively than traditional research agencies and tools.

Bounce launched its platform in 2022 after being founded by Rónán Dowling-Cullen, Charlie Butler, Brandon Dooley, Josh Stafford and Brian O’Mahony at Trinity College.

The company has raised $6.5 million to date, winning customers across Europe and North America, including Coca-Cola, Diageo, Mondelez, Unilever, Pernod Ricard, Clorox, Tesco, Marks and Spencer and many more.

According to Charlie Butler, co-founder and co-CEO, who is moving to New York full-time to join their early hires in the US, building on early client success:

“Market research is an industry dominated by repeatable tasks, and we are going to change that.”

Rónán Dowling-Cullen, co-founder and co-CEO, sees the funding as “fuel that will allow us to continue to ship new products fast, expand our offering for clients and grow the team to execute on a massive opportunity.”

“We are raring to go, it’s going to be an exciting few years.”

ACT Venture Capital led the round, which included Irrus Investments, Enterprise Ireland, and Digital Irish Venture Fund, alongside industry veteran Ian Kiernan (MRops).

According to Mairéad Roche, from ACT Venture Capital:

“Marketing decisions are investment decisions, the best of which are made from a mix of quantitative and qualitative data; Bounce’s AI-infused platform gives global household-name brands access to consumer insights with unrivalled agility and accuracy.”

The company is prioritising immediate hiring across software engineering, sales and research in Dublin, London and North America.