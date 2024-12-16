Bonn startup pagent secures Pre-Seed funding for AI-Driven web experience optimisation

AI startup pagent has received high six-figure Pre-Seed financing from HTGF for the use of generative AI to create an optimised web experience.

The Bonn-founded startup uses AI to relieve marketing professionals of the time-consuming creation and evaluation of A/B tests and automatically displays the most effective website version to the user.

pagent combines language models with strategic marketing knowledge and Bayesian statistics. This enables continuous learning through the combination of statistically robust experiments and AI.

Currently, pagenti is focusing on text and image enhancements. For 2025, the startup is planning to expand the training and learning functionalities of its technology to include elements such as structure, design and video content.

Selected pilot customers are already using the AI solution and creating so-called “pagents” that automatically optimise website elements, test variants and display the best version to their users.

According to Christopher Helf, founder and CTO of pagent, telecommunications and fashion e-commerce companies are showing great interest in the automation solution: