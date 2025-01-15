Juno raises $1M to streamline loan processing with AI-powered "employee"

Juno Technolologies, a company developing pioneering AI-powered “employee” designed to transform the loan processing experience for lenders and brokers specialising in business and property loans, has raised $1 million funding.

Juno Technologies’ first product, a loan packaging AI agent named Juno is designed to efficiently onboard small business customers by guiding them through the loan application process, collecting necessary information and documents, enriching their profile with third-party data sources, and ensuring all data is complete, accurate and up-to-date for the lender’s decision-making team.

Fuel Ventures led the investment, with contributions from Zinc and other Angel Investors.

Max Chmyshuk, co-founder of Juno AI said:

“At Juno AI, we are passionate about improving access to capital for small businesses and boosting the economy through the application of the latest advances in AI. With Fuel Ventures' support, we are now well-positioned to accelerate our product development and deployment, ensuring that lenders and brokers can offer quicker, more reliable and cost-effective services to SMEs across the UK and beyond.”

According to Mark Pearson, founder of Fuel Ventures, Juno AI’s technology “has the potential to redefine how small business loans are managed and we believe in this potential.“

Juno AI plans to use this investment to launch its core offering into the market, helping lenders and brokers drastically cut processing times and costs.

Lead image: Freepik.