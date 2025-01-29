French startup Clovis secures €2M to digitise construction management

French construction site digitisation startup Clovis has raised €2 million in funding.

Launched in 2020 by Clément Fradet-Normand, Charles Guilhem, and Thomas Faustini, Clovis is responding to the specific needs of a sector that has historically had little digitisation, by centralising all project data in a secure, collaborative workspace that is accessible even by teams new to digital tools.

Its project management application is aimed at construction, architecture and property professionals.

Already adopted by more than 1,500 companies and 20,000 users, the Clovis application enables projects to be monitored in real-time, reducing human error and boosting team productivity. The application also helps to reduce the use of paper and unnecessary travel, thereby reducing the carbon footprint of construction activities.

According to Clément Fradet-Normand, CEO of Clovis:

“Our aim is to make site management as fluid and fast as possible, so that professionals can concentrate on their core business and become more efficient.”

The fund-raising was supported by strategic investors, including Tomcat (France) and WeLoveFounders (Europe), which includes the former founders of Letsbuild, as well as several business angels from the construction sector.

The start-up is expanding internationally, with its first customers in Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, and aims to conquer new markets, notably in the United States.

This first round of financing will enable Clovis to expand its team, create new functionalities using AI and expand its international presence.

