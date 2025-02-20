RepScan secures €3M Series A for negative online content removal

Digital management RepScan, remover of negative online content (fake news, identity theft, cyberbullying, fake profiles, photos, videos, false reviews, etc.), has closed a Series A funding round of €3 million.

RepScan has removed over 40,000 pieces of content from the internet for over 1,600 clients across 62 countries.

According to Josep Coll, co-founder and president of RepScan, the company aims to defend the digital rights of individuals and businesses.

It also announced the launch of RepScan 2.0, providing tools for digital reputation self-management.

RepScan 2.0 allows clients to define the keywords and brands they wish to monitor from their dashboard. It provides real-time monitoring of Google and social media content. Fast removal and mitigation enable the automated request for negative content removal to minimise its impact on digital reputation.

Detailed reports offer real-time metrics.

The round included participation from Swanlaab Venture Factory, Bonsai Partners, Pinama Capital 23, Boyser, and prominent Business Angels from the ecosystem, such as Oriol Carulla and Josep María Frigola, among others.

Mark Kavelaars, founding partner of Swanlaab Venture Factory, highlighted:

"At Swanlaab, we believe in technology as a driving force to solve the great challenges of the digital era. RepScan democratises digital reputation protection with an innovative and highly scalable solution. We are delighted to support its growth and expansion".

The funds will aid RepScan’s commercialisation efforts, with part allocated to strengthening the company’s 24/7 urgent negative content removal service.

Lead image: RepScan. Photo: uncredited.