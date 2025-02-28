365 Finance secures £150M debt facility, Prosus' €4.1B acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway, and Web3 companies to watch

This week, we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 365 Finance secures £150M debt facility
🇬🇧 Fintech Flow48 secures $69M Series A to expand into Saudi Arabia
🇬🇧 Shop Circle closed $60M round
🇩🇪 Taktile raises $54M
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇳🇱 Prosus moves to acquire Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway in €4.1B deal
🇩🇪 Edyoucated acquires AI-powered HRtech Peers Solutions
🇪🇸 Embat acquires Necto to boost bank API connectivity and instant payments
🇫🇷 Technis acquires the French company Videtics
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇬🇧 Cambridge Innovation Capital launches £100M Fund for deeptech and life sciences
🇪🇸 Spanish Investment Firm IDC Ventures announces €150 Million Fund of Funds I
👭 Athena VC Elevate launched to support female founders
🇬🇧 CIC tackles UK late-stage funding gap with £100m deep tech fund
🇪🇺 Thoma Bravo invests 1.8 billion euros in European tech
🗞️ In other (important) news
⚛️ Welinq and QphoX partner to tackle quantum computing's scaling problem
🇬🇧 UK fintech The Payment Firm hit with onboarding restrictions
🇪🇪 Estonian startups hit €3.9B revenue mark as DeepTech takes centre stage
🛰️ CTO unveils first 5G mmWave satellite payload, pioneering space-based internet connectivity
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🕸️ Four Web3 companies to watch in 2025
🇺🇦 Ukraine’s startup ecosystem continues to shine
🇩🇪 Powering global change: Germany’s tech ecosystem
🇫🇮 Solid IO secures €800,000 to transform cancer treatment with tumour-on-chip technology
🇬🇧 Monument Therapeutics secures £850,000 to advance schizophrenia treatment with MT1988
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇧🇪 Jurimesh raises €1.6M to streamline contract analysis with AI-powered due diligence
🇳🇱 EvidenceHunt raises €1.2M for medical data analysis platform
🇸🇪 SponsWatch raises €1M seed for sports sponsorship analytics
🇩🇪 Climatetech ctrl+s raises €1M to approximate supply chain emissions
🇧🇬 Proptech AIoTCloud closes a €750,000 investment round
🇨🇭Verretex raises €159,000 to transform damaged glass fibres into high-performance textiles
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments