365 Finance secures £150M debt facility, Prosus' €4.1B acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway, and Web3 companies to watch

This week, we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 365 Finance secures £150M debt facility

🇬🇧 Fintech Flow48 secures $69M Series A to expand into Saudi Arabia

🇬🇧 Shop Circle closed $60M round

🇩🇪 Taktile raises $54M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 Prosus moves to acquire Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway in €4.1B deal

🇩🇪 Edyoucated acquires AI-powered HRtech Peers Solutions

🇪🇸 Embat acquires Necto to boost bank API connectivity and instant payments

🇫🇷 Technis acquires the French company Videtics

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Cambridge Innovation Capital launches £100M Fund for deeptech and life sciences

🇪🇸 Spanish Investment Firm IDC Ventures announces €150 Million Fund of Funds I

👭 Athena VC Elevate launched to support female founders

🇬🇧 CIC tackles UK late-stage funding gap with £100m deep tech fund

🇪🇺 Thoma Bravo invests 1.8 billion euros in European tech

🗞️ In other (important) news

⚛️ Welinq and QphoX partner to tackle quantum computing's scaling problem

🇬🇧 UK fintech The Payment Firm hit with onboarding restrictions

🇪🇪 Estonian startups hit €3.9B revenue mark as DeepTech takes centre stage

🛰️ CTO unveils first 5G mmWave satellite payload, pioneering space-based internet connectivity

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🕸️ Four Web3 companies to watch in 2025

🇺🇦 Ukraine’s startup ecosystem continues to shine

🇩🇪 Powering global change: Germany’s tech ecosystem

🇫🇮 Solid IO secures €800,000 to transform cancer treatment with tumour-on-chip technology

🇬🇧 Monument Therapeutics secures £850,000 to advance schizophrenia treatment with MT1988

🔭 European tech startups to watch



🇧🇪 Jurimesh raises €1.6M to streamline contract analysis with AI-powered due diligence

🇳🇱 EvidenceHunt raises €1.2M for medical data analysis platform

🇸🇪 SponsWatch raises €1M seed for sports sponsorship analytics

🇩🇪 Climatetech ctrl+s raises €1M to approximate supply chain emissions

🇧🇬 Proptech AIoTCloud closes a €750,000 investment round

🇨🇭Verretex raises €159,000 to transform damaged glass fibres into high-performance textiles