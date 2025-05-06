April 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In April 2025, the European tech ecosystem saw a significant 42 per cent drop in total capital raised month-over-month, falling to €3.3 billion from €5.7 billion in March.

Despite the sharp decline in funding volume, deal activity increased, with 311 deals recorded in April versus 297 in March, suggesting that while fewer large-scale deals were closed, investor interest remained strong, shifting instead toward a higher number of smaller investments.

A key driver of this trend appears to be a change in sector focus. Whereas March was dominated by large funding rounds in the gaming industry, April saw investor attention pivot toward fintech—an area typically characterised by earlier-stage or mid-sized investments.

Thomas Cuvelier, Partner, US & Europe at RTP Global, commented on the April numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our April Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from April, accounting for approximately 33 per cent of the month’s total funding.