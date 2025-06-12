The growth and opportunities of the Netherlands' tech ecosystem

Dutch tech companies raised over €3.7 billion in 2024, accounting for about 5 per cent of the total capital raised in the European tech ecosystem, according to Tech.eu's European Tech 2024: The Big Picture report. This positions the Netherlands among the top 10 countries by total investment.

Deeptech has become a primary focus, with sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies leading the way. The rise of unicorns like Mews and DataSnipper further cements the Netherlands’ reputation as a hub for high-growth companies.

The country’s strengths include a highly skilled workforce, robust research institutions, and notable investments, such as the €195 million partnership between ASML and Eindhoven University of Technology, making it an attractive destination for tech startups. However, the ecosystem faces challenges, including a 23 per cent decline in early-stage investments and reduced participation from Dutch investors in larger funding rounds, as highlighted in the State of Dutch Tech 2025 report. Additionally, the demand for specialised talent, particularly software engineers and data scientists, remains high, creating pressure on companies to attract and retain skilled professionals.

Despite these challenges, the Netherlands continues to be a key player in Europe’s tech landscape, with a strong focus on innovation, scaling, and talent development.

Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.