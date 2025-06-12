The growth and opportunities of the Netherlands' tech ecosystem

Dutch tech companies raised over €3.7 billion in 2024, accounting for about 5 per cent of the total capital raised in the European tech ecosystem, according to Tech.eu's
European Tech 2024: The Big Picture report. This positions the Netherlands among the top 10 countries by total investment.
Deeptech has become a primary focus, with sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies leading the way. The rise of unicorns like Mews and DataSnipper further cements the Netherlands’ reputation as a hub for high-growth companies.
The country’s strengths include a highly skilled workforce, robust research institutions, and notable investments, such as the €195 million partnership between ASML and Eindhoven University of Technology, making it an attractive destination for tech startups. However, the ecosystem faces challenges, including a 23 per cent decline in early-stage investments and reduced participation from Dutch investors in larger funding rounds, as highlighted in the
State of Dutch Tech 2025 report. Additionally, the demand for specialised talent, particularly software engineers and data scientists, remains high, creating pressure on companies to attract and retain skilled professionals.
Despite these challenges, the
Netherlands continues to be a key player in Europe’s tech landscape, with a strong focus on innovation, scaling, and talent development.
Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.
1
Picnic
Amount raised in 2024: €355M
Picnic is a Dutch online supermarket that delivers groceries directly to customers' homes through its app-based platform.
The company operates without physical stores, allowing it to offer consistently low prices and free delivery. It also utilises a fleet of electric vehicles to ensure sustainable, CO₂-free deliveries. With a focus on efficiency and freshness, Picnic sources products directly from suppliers, reducing waste and ensuring timely deliveries.
In 2024, the company raised €355 million in investor capital as part of plans to expand its presence in France and Germany.
2
Mews
Amount raised in 2024: €191M
Mews is a cloud-native hospitality technology company that provides an integrated platform to streamline hotel operations and enhance guest experiences.
The company offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including property management, booking engines, payment processing, and point-of-sale systems, designed to automate tasks, improve efficiency, and personalise services for modern hoteliers.
The platform's open API architecture allows for extensive customisation and integration with over 1,000 hospitality solutions, offering flexibility and scalability for properties of all sizes.
In 2024, Mews raised $191 million over two rounds to support global expansion, product development, and strategic acquisitions.
3
Yondr
Amount raised in 2024: $150M
Yondr Group is a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centres, delivering scalable infrastructure solutions for the world's leading technology companies.
The company specialises in designing, building, and operating custom-built, rack-ready data centre campuses that meet the growing demand for digital capacity. With a mission of "global capacity, responsible delivery," Yondr emphasises speed, scalability, and sustainability in its operations.
In 2024, Yondr has secured a loan facility of up to $150 million to develop Malaysia's largest hyperscale data centre campus.
4
Nearfield Instruments
Amount raised in 2024: €135M
Nearfield Instruments is a semiconductor metrology equipment company that develops and delivers advanced process control metrology solutions for the global semiconductor industry.
Nearfield's technology is centred around high-throughput atomic force microscopy (HT-AFM), enabling non-destructive, three-dimensional measurements at the atomic scale. This capability is crucial for ensuring the quality and performance of increasingly complex semiconductor devices.
The company's flagship products, such as QUADRA and AUDIRA, are designed to meet the stringent demands of modern semiconductor manufacturing, providing rapid and precise metrology solutions. Nearfield Instruments serves leading semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, including Samsung, and continues to expand its global footprint.
In 2024, Nearfield Instruments raised $147.6 million to boost production capacity, expand its product range, and accelerate its growth trajectory.
5
DataSnipper
Amount raised in 2024: $100M
DataSnipper is a software company that offers an intelligent automation platform integrated within Microsoft Excel.
Designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of audit and finance procedures, the platform automates tasks such as data extraction, cross-referencing, and document verification. Trusted by over 500,000 professionals across 125 countries, DataSnipper significantly reduces repetitive tasks, enabling teams to focus on high-value activities.
In 2024, DataSnipper secured $100 million in Series B funding to expand its global presence and product offerings and to further transform audit and finance workflows.
6
Citryll
Amount raised in 2024: €85M
Citryll is a biotech company pioneering therapies for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases by targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs), a previously unaddressed driver of chronic inflammation.
Citryll's lead candidate, CIT-013, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody with a dual mechanism: it inhibits the formation of NETs and enhances their clearance, aiming to reduce tissue damage and autoimmunity.
In December 2024, Citryll secured an €85 million Series B funding round to support these trials and broaden the therapeutic potential of CIT-013 to other NET- and EET-driven diseases, including cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.
By addressing NETs, a fundamental component of the inflammatory process, Citryll aims to transform treatment strategies for a wide range of chronic inflammatory disorders.
7
Avantium Technologies
Amount raised in 2024: €84.7M
Avantium is a chemical technology company dedicated to pioneering renewable chemistry solutions.
The company develops and commercialises next-generation bio-based plastics and chemicals derived from renewable feedstocks such as plant sugars and CO₂, aiming to replace fossil-based materials across various industries. Avantium also provides advanced catalyst testing services to accelerate innovation in the chemical sector.
In 2024, the company raised €84.7 million over three rounds, including the €3.5 million EU grant to turn CO2 into sustainable high-value products.
8
BioBTX
Amount raised in 2024: €80M
BioBTX is a cleantech company leading the transition to a circular chemical economy by converting plastic waste and biomass into renewable aromatic chemicals, using its proprietary Integrated Cascading Catalytic Pyrolysis (ICCP) technology.
BioBTX aims to expand its technology at the PETRA Circular Chemicals Plant, processing 20,000 tons of plastic waste each year to produce renewable aromatics.
In June 2024, BioBTX secured €80 million in funding to scale up its ICCP technology and establish this pioneering facility.
9
RE&UP Recycling Technologies
Amount raised in 2024: €70M
RE&UP is a circular technology company revolutionizing textile recycling by transforming end-of-life textiles into high-quality, ready-to-spin fibers.
The company’s innovative approach is driving the fashion industry toward a circular model, tapping into the growing demand for recycled fibres driven by new regulations and the unpredictable availability of traditional raw materials. In an industry where recycling has traditionally been limited to small-scale, pure compositions, RE&UP stands apart.
In 2024, RE&UP secured €70 million to expand its recycling capacity and further its mission of promoting a zero-waste future in the textile industry.
10
Axelera AI
Amount raised in 2024: €63.5M
Axelera AI is a semiconductor company specialising in AI hardware acceleration for edge computing applications.
The company develops AI processing units (AIPUs) designed to deliver high-performance inference with low power consumption. Its flagship product, the Metis AIPU, is optimised for computer vision tasks and is integrated into various systems, including industrial manufacturing, security, and robotics. The company also offers the Titania chiplet, aimed at enhancing AI capabilities in data centres and high-performance computing environments.
Axelera AI has secured €63.5 million in 2024 to expand into new regions and markets, targeting growth in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
