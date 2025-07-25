Spaceflux raises £5.4M to boost growth in space domain awareness sector

Spaceflux, headquartered in London, has successfully closed a £5.4 million seed funding round, enabling the company to fast-track the growth of its proprietary global telescope network and push forward innovative space situational awareness (SSA) technologies.

The funding follows growing calls for enhanced commercial and sovereign space surveillance, amid recent reports warning that a one-week satellite navigation outage could cost the UK economy £7.6 billion.

Founded in 2022, Spaceflux has emerged as a key player in the space surveillance and tracking domain thanks to its proprietary AI-driven analytics and cutting-edge optical sensor systems. Initially providing data and insights on activity in the geostationary orbit to the UK Space Agency and the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the company has quickly positioned itself as a trusted partner in the broader international space ecosystem.

The company’s ground-based optical sensors monitor satellites and debris across all orbits, uniquely combining visible and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) imaging. This enables object tracking and characterisation even in daylight, extending observation beyond night-time and providing true 24/7 coverage.

With rising concerns over orbital congestion, untracked debris, and potential adversarial threats, space situational awareness services are more critical than ever for both government and commercial space stakeholders. The new funding will enable Spaceflux to scale its global sensor network, enhance its Cortex analytics platform, and expand delivery of its tracking services to satellite operators, insurers, and government agencies worldwide.

Marco Rocchetto, CEO and co-founder of Spaceflux, shared:

As space becomes increasingly essential to our economy, environment and daily lives, it is also becoming more congested and contested. This investment strengthens our ability to protect satellite technology that delivers crucial insights to Earth around the clock, reducing collision risks, and supporting a safer, more sustainable space environment for future generations.

The funding round was co-led by the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund (UKI2S) (managed by Future Planet Capital), Foresight Group and Blackfinch Ventures. The company will also benefit from early support through the Seraphim Space Accelerator as it seeks to strengthen a vital space safety capability that supports government and commercial missions in a rapidly evolving orbital environment.

Alex Leigh, Investment Director Defence & Security, UKI2S (managed by Future Planet Capital) commented on the raise:

This investment marks a significant step in the convergence of defence and space, where dual-use technologies are becoming increasingly important to UK capability. Backed by both the UK Space Agency and MOD (Defence & Security Seed – D2S), we are delighted to be leading this round as it underlines the growing importance of resilient, space-based infrastructure. Spaceflux’s technology offers critical insights to help monitor and safeguard orbital assets - supporting both national security and the wider commercial ecosystem. The company is well-positioned to scale its impact and meet the needs of customers navigating an increasingly complex space environment.

Rubina Singh, Senior Investment Manager at Foresight Group, expressed enthusiasm for backing the Spaceflux team as they expand their innovative technology into new markets:

Spaceflux is taking on a vital role in safeguarding space assets we all rely on, such as satellites, while delivering strategically important space awareness insights for commercial and national security needs. We’ve been impressed by the ambitious team, the AI-powered scalable platform, and rapid commercial growth since launching in 2022, and look forward to working together for years ahead.

As the need for reliable, sovereign space surveillance grows, Spaceflux is uniquely positioned to provide the infrastructure, data, and decision-making tools essential for satellite protection and long-term space sustainability.

Kimberley Hay, Ventures Director at Blackfinch, commented:

Spaceflux really impressed us with its collective experience and expertise in space safety. Many people don’t realise how much our everyday lives depend on space infrastructure. From navigation and communications to weather forecasting and streaming media, space plays a critical role.

With this funding, the company is now fully focused on advancing global efforts to reduce orbital congestion and enhance space safety through independently verified, AI-driven tracking solutions. The investment will reinforce a critical space safety capability, supporting both government and commercial missions in an increasingly complex and dynamic orbital environment.

Lead image: Spaceflux