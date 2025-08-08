July 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In July, European tech companies raised a total of €9.3 billion across 355 deals, a 43.1 per cent increase from June’s €6.5 billion and 323 deals.

The UK further cemented its leadership position by raising €5.9 billion in July, up from €1.8 billion the previous month (a 227.8 per cent increase). On the industry front, telecom emerged as the most funded sector, raising €2.8 billion, nearly tripling fintech’s June total of €957.1 million.

Notably, six of the top ten transactions were debt-based. CityFibre’s €2.6 billion (debt+equity) round in the UK telecom space led the month, while other major debt deals included Electra and Zenobe Energy in the energy sector.

Michael Buchinger, VC at Rethink Ventures, commented on the July numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our July Tech.euPulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

At Rethink Ventures, we set our focus on early-stage logistics and mobility investments. Domains where infrastructure meets high-tech. July saw us invest in Pyck, a German logistics software disruptor, leveraging AI to reduce warehousing costs by up to 60%.

As an early-stage fund, we believe meaningful mobility and logistics innovation is just beginning. The companies gaining traction today are those solving real industry problems with scalable, future-proof technology.

We’re proud to support founders building category-defining platforms in this environment and remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead.

For his more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our July report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from July, accounting for approximately 63 per cent of the month’s total funding.