Bending Spoons bags €500M, Click Labs acquires Evermile, and Tesla bids to enter British energy market

This week we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇮🇹 Bending Spoons bags €500M in debt, eyes IPO next
🇸🇪 Aira secures €150M to accelerate its mission to take Europe off gas
🇨🇭 Oculis upsizes BlackRock loan facility to €106.2M
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Click Labs acquires Evermile to streamline retail logistics for SMEs
🇬🇧 Minders acquires Dise to strengthen Telegram’s B2B sales infrastructure
🇫🇷 CarTrawler acquires French insurtech Koala to expand embedded ancillary offerings
🇪🇸 US platform Capacity acquires Verbio Technologies
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇧🇶 Amsterdam-based Marktlink Capital secures €520M to back eleven PE managers
🇵🇱 Polish Spire Capital Partners Closes €90M Private Equity Fund, 45% Backed by Domestic Investors
🇩🇪 Meet Delphinus Venture Capital, new Aarhus-based €80M venture fund launched to boost the startup ecosystem of these regions
🗞️ In other (important) news
🚘 Tesla bids to enter British energy market
💰 Zilch revenues double as tops five million customer mark
⚛️ Oxford Ionics installs quantum computer at NQCC
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇩🇪 paddy secures €1M pre-seed to lighten teachers’ workloads, gaining 12,000 users in just six months
🤖 Kinisi bets on simplicity over spectacle in the robotics race
🍅 CoreVitals targets the next frontier in preventative health
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇪🇪 Medtech Better Medicine raises €1M to accelerate rollout of AI kidney cancer tool
🇱🇹 GREÏ secures €650,000 to reduce operational inefficiencies in AI software
🇮🇪: Medtech Sports Impact Technologies raises €650,000 for better concussion detection
🇬🇧 Computle secures £500,000 for compute-intensive cloud software
🇺🇦 Uspacy raises €420,000 funding to expand its all-in-one platform for SMEs
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments