Bending Spoons bags €500M, Click Labs acquires Evermile, and Tesla bids to enter British energy market

This week we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 17 August 2025
This week we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.


💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇮🇹 Bending Spoons bags €500M in debt, eyes IPO next

🇸🇪 Aira secures €150M to accelerate its mission to take Europe off gas

🇨🇭 Oculis upsizes BlackRock loan facility to €106.2M



🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Click Labs acquires Evermile to streamline retail logistics for SMEs

🇬🇧  Minders acquires Dise to strengthen Telegram’s B2B sales infrastructure

🇫🇷 CarTrawler acquires French insurtech Koala to expand embedded ancillary offerings

🇪🇸 US platform Capacity acquires Verbio Technologies



🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇧🇶 Amsterdam-based Marktlink Capital secures €520M to back eleven PE managers

🇵🇱 Polish Spire Capital Partners Closes €90M Private Equity Fund, 45% Backed by Domestic Investors

🇩🇪 Meet Delphinus Venture Capital, new Aarhus-based €80M venture fund launched to boost the startup ecosystem of these regions



🗞️ In other (important) news

🚘 Tesla bids to enter British energy market

💰 Zilch revenues double as tops five million customer mark

⚛️ Oxford Ionics installs quantum computer at NQCC



📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇪 paddy secures €1M pre-seed to lighten teachers’ workloads, gaining 12,000 users in just six months

🤖 Kinisi bets on simplicity over spectacle in the robotics race

🍅 CoreVitals targets the next frontier in preventative health


🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇪 Medtech Better Medicine raises €1M to accelerate rollout of AI kidney cancer tool

🇱🇹 GREÏ secures €650,000 to reduce operational inefficiencies in AI software

🇮🇪: Medtech Sports Impact Technologies raises €650,000 for better concussion detection

🇬🇧 Computle secures £500,000 for compute-intensive cloud software

🇺🇦 Uspacy raises €420,000 funding to expand its all-in-one platform for SMEs

