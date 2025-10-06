September 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In September 2025, European tech companies raised €8.4 billion, up 163 per cent from August’s €3.2 billion and roughly double September 2024’s €4.2 billion. Deal activity also increased, with 367 transactions, a 94 per cent jump from August (189) and 6 per cent higher year over year (347).

Funding was concentrated in five countries: the UK led with €2.7 billion, followed by France (€2.2 billion), the Netherlands (€739.9 million), Sweden (€662.1 million), and Germany (€547.3 million), which together accounted for about 82% of total capital.

Sector-wise, artificial intelligence dominated at €1.9 billion, trailed by cloud at €947.9 million and fintech at €758.4 million. Exit activity also accelerated, reaching 74 deals in September, up from 66 in August and 53 a year earlier.

Tech.eu’s Cate Lawence commented on the September numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our September Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

While funding remains concentrated in a handful of countries and sectors, the data reflects renewed momentum after a quieter summer. AI, cloud, and fintech continue to attract outsized capital, while energy, healthtech and quantum also held strong.

As Q4 begins, the question is whether this surge marks the start of a sustained rebound—or a September spike driven by a few eye-watering rounds.

For a more detailed review and in-depth analysis of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, please check out our September report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from September, accounting for approximately 54.7 per cent of the month’s total funding.