The biggest European robotics deals in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, European robotics financing totalled €618.7 million across 33 deals, roughly 1.8 per cent of all European tech capital (€33.7 billion) and 1.7 per cent of deal volume (1,941 deals).

While robotics remains a focused slice of the market, the period’s largest financings highlight a broadening scope: aerial systems for defence and geospatial intelligence, collaborative and humanoid platforms, medical exoskeletons, and drone solutions for renewable-energy maintenance and industrial inspection.

Logistics and manufacturing stayed busy with warehouse piece-picking, outdoor mobile robots for inspection and site logistics, modular automation cells, and software layers that power robot vision, autonomous picking, programming/orchestration, and systems integration. Long-range BVLOS platforms and marketplaces rounded out activity.

Together, these themes point to a sector shifting from pilots to scaled, mission-critical deployments across defence, healthcare, energy, and supply chains.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European robotics industry during the first half of 2025.