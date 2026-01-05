Pixel Flow closes seed round three months after launch

Hybrid-casual puzzle game Pixel Flow has closed a seed round with participation from Akın Babayiğit and e2vc. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

Three months after launch, the game has reached seven-figure daily revenue and entered the Top 25 of the US App Store Top Grossing chart, reflecting the team’s accelerated scaling efforts and the commercial potential of the hybrid-casual category.

Pixel Flow was developed by Kübra Gundogan and Emre Çelik, an Istanbul-based team previously involved in the game Twisted Tangle. Drawing on their experience in product development, go-to-market execution, and scaling within the hybrid-casual category, the team has supported the game’s early adoption and growth.

Co-founder and CEO Kübra Gundogan said the project emerged from the team’s long-term focus on creating original game mechanics. She noted that the game’s reception reflects their analysis of player behaviour and the insights derived from that work, and that Pixel Flow represents a new core mechanic and design direction for the team.

Commenting on the investment, Akın Babayiğit said that Pixel Flow has attracted strong attention across the industry, describing it as a notable recent success from the region and pointing to both its performance metrics and the originality of its core mechanic.

Following the investment, the team expanded its scaling efforts, indicating that hybrid-casual games can reach wide audiences while generating sustainable revenue.