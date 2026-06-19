Solar Foods bags €77.8M package, €500M defence and dual-use growth fund EDM launched, and warning for Europe's silicon photonics

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇮 Solar Foods wins €77.8M funding package for Factory 02 expansion
🇬🇧 As AI agents become employees, NewCore emerges with $66M to give them identities
🇬🇧 Former Palantir employees raise $60M for AI enterprise startup Conduct
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 DeepL acquires US audio stadium streaming business Mixhalo
🇬🇧 The Citation Group has announced the acquisition of PayCaptain
🇳🇱 Wise acquires expat information business Expatica
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Anterra Capital reaches $100M first close for Fund III to back next-gen food and agritech innovation
💸 Wave Ventures marks decade with €10M fund and founder grants
💰 EXANTE launches €1M fund to support critical open-source infrastructure
💵 BAE Systems launches €50M push to help European defence startups scale
💵 Earlybird and AVP launch E2D, a €500M defence and dual-use growth fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🪖 Ukraine and France launch €20M BRAVE FRANCE fund to accelerate battlefield innovation
🇩🇰 Danish startup Good Tape launches ‘Names’ campaign honouring journos killed in the line of duty
🇺🇦 Ukraine launches TrophyLab, turning captured Russian weapons into a battlefield R&D platform
⚛️ Silicon photonics firms warn Europe lacks infrastructure to turn research into commercial success
📡 Recommended reads and listens
💪 May 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about
🩺 Meet the Norwegian startup developing a new generation of emergency tourniquets
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇹 Sirius Game closes €1.3M round to expand game-based learning
🇨🇭 OneSoil secures €1M to expand AI-powered farming assistant
🇩🇪 WhyBrilliant raises €1M to scale AI job matching, backed by Merantix
🇩🇪 Tryll launches AI gaming engine alpha and secures $600,000 pre-seed funding
🇨🇭 Venture Kick backs Minysa with €163,000 for GaN chip development
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