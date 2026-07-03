Quantum Systems raises $1.2B, IQM becomes first European quantum company on major US exchange, and European startup funding in June

This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
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We also released our monthly report for June — now available FREE to all Tech.eu readers — covering the biggest fundraises, standout deals, and evolving tech trends.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Quantum Systems raises $1.2B at $8B valuation
🇱🇹 With 3,500+ agricultural SMEs financed, InSoil lands €120M to expand regenerative agriculture lending
🇪🇸 Openchip lands €115M SETT investment to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor capabilities
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Saltroad acquires AI platform Ogma to scale speech therapy for children
🇫🇷 DATADOG acquires ADAPTIVE ML to strengthen its AI lab
🇬🇧 The Exploration Company acquires European Astrotech
🇨🇭 Ipsen to acquire Memo Therapeutics for up to €700M
🇪🇸 Openchip lands €115M SETT investment to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor capabilities
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Omnea launches fund with Firedrop to back employees as future founders
💸 P101 expands into seed investing with PranaVentures integration and €100M fund
💵 Nothing-backer Tapestry VC raises $80M fund, opens London office
💰 Common Path launches to connect low-income graduates with UK startups
🗞️ In other (important) news
💰 Wayve undertakes $85M employee tender offer to “retain talent”
⚛️ IQM becomes first European quantum computing company to list on a major US exchange
🇪🇺 More deals, smaller rounds: European startup funding in June 2026
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🏆 Semiconductors: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025
💵 Qonto and Pennylane: French fintech friends and foes
🤖 Robotics has a data problem. Macrodata Labs wants to solve it
Pytorch: the software layer underpinning Europe's AI ambitions
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 University-founded AI tender startup BidScript exceeds $1M in total pre-seed funding
🇸🇪 BRYM secures €650,000 to develop wearable neurofeedback platform
🇧🇪 Visiblie raises €500,000 for AI search visibility
🇨🇭 Subatron secures €162,000 to tackle one of underwater tech's biggest communication challenges
🇪🇪 Vegvisir raises funding to connect allied unmanned systems through a unified command platform
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