Quantum Systems raises $1.2B, IQM becomes first European quantum company on major US exchange, and European startup funding in June

This week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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We also released our monthly report for June — now available FREE to all Tech.eu readers — covering the biggest fundraises, standout deals, and evolving tech trends.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Quantum Systems raises $1.2B at $8B valuation

🇱🇹 With 3,500+ agricultural SMEs financed, InSoil lands €120M to expand regenerative agriculture lending

🇪🇸 Openchip lands €115M SETT investment to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor capabilities

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Saltroad acquires AI platform Ogma to scale speech therapy for children

🇫🇷 DATADOG acquires ADAPTIVE ML to strengthen its AI lab

🇬🇧 The Exploration Company acquires European Astrotech

🇨🇭 Ipsen to acquire Memo Therapeutics for up to €700M

🇪🇸 Openchip lands €115M SETT investment to strengthen Europe’s semiconductor capabilities

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Omnea launches fund with Firedrop to back employees as future founders

💸 P101 expands into seed investing with PranaVentures integration and €100M fund

💵 Nothing-backer Tapestry VC raises $80M fund, opens London office

💰 Common Path launches to connect low-income graduates with UK startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

💰 Wayve undertakes $85M employee tender offer to “retain talent”

⚛️ IQM becomes first European quantum computing company to list on a major US exchange

🇪🇺 More deals, smaller rounds: European startup funding in June 2026

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🏆 Semiconductors: 10 companies that raised the most in 2025

💵 Qonto and Pennylane: French fintech friends and foes

🤖 Robotics has a data problem. Macrodata Labs wants to solve it

Pytorch: the software layer underpinning Europe's AI ambitions

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 University-founded AI tender startup BidScript exceeds $1M in total pre-seed funding

🇸🇪 BRYM secures €650,000 to develop wearable neurofeedback platform

🇧🇪 Visiblie raises €500,000 for AI search visibility

🇨🇭 Subatron secures €162,000 to tackle one of underwater tech's biggest communication challenges

🇪🇪 Vegvisir raises funding to connect allied unmanned systems through a unified command platform