September 2026's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

European tech funding rebounded sharply in September, reaching €15.8 billion across 300 deals, up from €3.2 billion and 165 deals in August. Funding value increased by almost 394 per cent month on month, while deal volume rose by around 82 per cent.

The UK remained Europe’s leading market, attracting €7.3 billion, or around 46 per cent of the total. Cloud was the top-funded sector with €5.5 billion, replacing AI, which led in August.

Exit activity remained broadly stable, with 39 transactions compared with 37 in August.

Our Cate Lawrence, Senior Journalist at Tech.eu commented on the September numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our monthly report:

September's figures paint a picture of an ecosystem attracting substantial capital, but one where a handful of outsized rounds can dramatically shift the monthly totals. The contrast between funding value and deal activity offers a more nuanced view of where investment momentum is building.

For her more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our September report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from September, accounting for 70.8 per cent of the month’s total funding.