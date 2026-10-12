European tech weekly recap: €818M in deals and September's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €818 million and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 Our latest monthly report, published last week, shows that European tech startups raised €15.8 billion across 300 funding deals in September, marking a strong rebound from August, with funding value rising by almost 394 per cent and deal volume increasing by 82 per cent.
The UK led funding with €7.3 billion, while cloud attracted €5.5 billion. Exit activity remained relatively stable, with 39 transactions recorded during the month.
Access the full report for additional data and analysis on European tech funding and exit activity in September.
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- UK: University of Sussex spinout Universal Quantum raises “record” $100M Series A
- FRANCE: NEA leads Spiko’s $90M Series B to expand access to cash yield
- SWEDEN: Yazen raises €50M in funding
- UK: Sensible Biotechnologies raises $47M in funding
- SWITZERLAND: Namespace raises $42M Series B, seven months after Series A
- NETHERLANDS: Hadrian raises $40M to tackle AI-driven cyber threats
- FRANCE: Wiremind raises €35M in first-ever funding round
- UK: Sava raises €32.08M and partners with Ascensia to bring its glucose microsensor to Europe
- FRANCE: IRIS and Bpifrance back Vates with €30M for global expansion
- UK: TrueLayer captures $27 million investment, as targets Italy expansion
- FRANCE: WhiteLab Genomics raises €23.2M to accelerate AI-driven genomic medicine development
- FRANCE: Rivercell emerges from stealth with €22M for AI-powered drug discovery infrastructure
- FRANCE: VoltR secures €22M to scale lithium battery remanufacturing in Europe
- GERMANY: Autonomous B2B trade gets a boost as Procuros raises €20M
- UK: Living Optics raises $20M in funding
- FRANCE: Vocca closes $20M Series A with Alan and Datadog founders
- GERMANY: N26 founder-backed Finmid raises €17M Series A extension, strikes Bolt deal
- UK: Stablecoin infrastructure startup Noah closes $38M seed round
- UKRAINE: Buntar Aerospace raises $16M to scale Ukrainian defence autonomy
- DENMARK: Pandektes raises €13.5M to build the data infrastructure for AI-powered legal research
- FRANCE: Edonia raises €15M to scale microalgae protein as an alternative to meat
- UK: Reclinker raises £10M in Series A funding
- SWEDEN: Upstart Ocius-X raises €11.1M from Viking Growth
- FRANCE: Netsec raises over €8.93M to scale its AI-native solution for cybersecurity and IT
- SWITZERLAND: UniSieve lands $9M to replace thermal chemical separation
- FRANCE: Cleavr bags €8M to scale AI-powered invoice collection across Europe
- FRANCE: Archeon Medical raises $9M in Series A funding
- SWITZERLAND: Klarent raises €7.13M to scale its agentic software testing platform and expand into the US
- BELGIUM: SpectaCell launches with €6M to advance its cell analysis platform for immunotherapy development
- UK: Insurtech Konsileo secures £5M investment
- FRANCE: Verso raises $6M to bring consumer intelligence into business decision-making
- GERMANY: Calliora raises $6M to fix hospital billing with AI
- FINLAND: Comparables.ai secures $6M seed to scale its AI platform for dealmakers
- UK: PlannerPal raises £4.3M in funding
- GERMANY: Hexafarms raises €4.8 in funding
- UK: MintNeuro raises $5M to scale chips purpose-built for neural devices
- UK: pubX raises $5M in Series A funding
- SWITZERLAND: Besso raises €4.29M to scale its AI-powered trade regulation intelligence platform
- UK: Nettle raises $4.8M to expand its AI workspace for insurers
- FRANCE: Fleuret AI raises €4M to advance AI-powered offensive cybersecurity in Europe
- DENMARK: Fashiontech startup Rodinia Generation aims to save 100 billion litres of water annually, secures €4M
- ESTONIA: Golbriak Space raises €4M to scale laser communications for satellite constellations
- ITALY: TextYess raises €4M to automate CRM for e-commerce
- SPAIN: Plesh closes a €3.75M investment round
- UK: Cori Clinical secures $4M seed to improve clinical trial design and cut delays
- GERMANY: OllyGarden bags $4M to improve telemetry quality
- CYPRUS: NeoFleet Capital raises €3.5M to finance taxi fleets across emerging markets
- UK: IMMIX secures €3.12M to build FX infrastructure for stablecoin payments beyond the US dollar
- UK: Neela Biotech raises £2.1M from Elbow Beach to turn waste into jet fuel with AI
- SWITZERLAND: DeepPsy’s obtains €2.1M for four-year multicenter study
- GERMANY: Finches lands €2M to help food producers spot supply risks earlier
- SWITZERLAND: SensorX Solutions raises €1.6M to accelerate international scale-up
- SPAIN: SafeLoc closes funding round of over €1.4M
- ITALY: SimpL raises €1.2M to power B2B sales with AI
- ROMANIA: Digital accounting startup Declaro targets 1,000 clients after €1M launch
- DENMARK: TODAY lands €2.8M to scale its AI platform for financial advisors
- SPAIN: Mothium closes a €1M funding round with Arcano Partners and Fundalogy
- TURKEY: eGaranti, which focuses on warranty technologies, received a $1.1M investment
- NETHERLANDS: Innercrowd raises €750,000 to turn festival fans into marketers
- TURKEY: Okulyo received a $700,000 investment
- UK: Nearhuman raises £350,000 in pre-seed funding
- SPAIN: Niubiq closes a €410,000 funding round with Club de Inversión Órbita, Angels Capital and Elephant
- ITALY: Znext has received a pre-seed investment of €150,000
- SWEDEN: Leonardo DiCaprio invests millions in Elvy
- GERMANY: RobCo becomes a robotics unicorn as valuation doubles in nine months
- GERMANY: Inne secured an undisclosed sum investment
- GERMANY: IBB Ventures and business angels are investing in xHeron
- SWITZERLAND: Milan Aircraft raises seed capital for powertrain prototype
- SWITZERLAND: Strategic growth investment for Aurachain
- MALTA: Ebo receives investment from Olea Venture Partners
- NETHERLANDS: Nasdaq Ventures invests in One Trading
- TURKEY: Mobge, a mobile game studio, received an investment at a valuation of $10M
- SWITZERLAND: AI startup Visorway raises pre-seed funding
Exits and M&A activity
- BELGIUM: SAP buys TechWolf in record Belgian VC-backed deal
- GERMANY: Greenforce is acquiring Neggst
- GERMANY: Personio acquires Circula to bring payroll, expenses, and benefits under one roof
- GERMANY: The Spanish FinTech Bcas is acquiring the Berlin-based FinTech Lendorse
- FRANCE: Sovos acquires French company Flowie to have independent financial management agents
- TURKEY: Tarfin Flex has acquired HASO, a buy-now pay-later platform
- GERMANY: The New York-based company Collibra is acquiring Munich-based govtech Trail
- GERMANY: Anny takes over Cologne AI startup HiDesk
- SWITZERLAND: London-based enterprise surveillance software company Behavox acquires Apiax
- GERMANY: The Essen-based ista is acquiring the Munich-based Homenergy
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