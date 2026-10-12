European tech weekly recap: €818M in deals and September's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €818 million and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 Our latest monthly report, published last week, shows that European tech startups raised €15.8 billion across 300 funding deals in September, marking a strong rebound from August, with funding value rising by almost 394 per cent and deal volume increasing by 82 per cent.

The UK led funding with €7.3 billion, while cloud attracted €5.5 billion. Exit activity remained relatively stable, with 39 transactions recorded during the month.

Access the full report for additional data and analysis on European tech funding and exit activity in September.

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

UK: University of Sussex spinout Universal Quantum raises “record” $100M Series A

FRANCE: NEA leads Spiko’s $90M Series B to expand access to cash yield

SWEDEN: Yazen raises €50M in funding

UK: Sensible Biotechnologies raises $47M in funding

SWITZERLAND: Namespace raises $42M Series B, seven months after Series A

NETHERLANDS: Hadrian raises $40M to tackle AI-driven cyber threats

FRANCE: Wiremind raises €35M in first-ever funding round

UK: Sava raises €32.08M and partners with Ascensia to bring its glucose microsensor to Europe

FRANCE: IRIS and Bpifrance back Vates with €30M for global expansion

UK: TrueLayer captures $27 million investment, as targets Italy expansion

FRANCE: WhiteLab Genomics raises €23.2M to accelerate AI-driven genomic medicine development

FRANCE: Rivercell emerges from stealth with €22M for AI-powered drug discovery infrastructure

FRANCE: VoltR secures €22M to scale lithium battery remanufacturing in Europe

GERMANY: Autonomous B2B trade gets a boost as Procuros raises €20M

UK: Living Optics raises $20M in funding

FRANCE: Vocca closes $20M Series A with Alan and Datadog founders

GERMANY: N26 founder-backed Finmid raises €17M Series A extension, strikes Bolt deal

UK: Stablecoin infrastructure startup Noah closes $38M seed round

UKRAINE: Buntar Aerospace raises $16M to scale Ukrainian defence autonomy

DENMARK: Pandektes raises €13.5M to build the data infrastructure for AI-powered legal research

FRANCE: Edonia raises €15M to scale microalgae protein as an alternative to meat

UK: Reclinker raises £10M in Series A funding

SWEDEN: Upstart Ocius-X raises €11.1M from Viking Growth

FRANCE: Netsec raises over €8.93M to scale its AI-native solution for cybersecurity and IT

SWITZERLAND: UniSieve lands $9M to replace thermal chemical separation

FRANCE: Cleavr bags €8M to scale AI-powered invoice collection across Europe

FRANCE: Archeon Medical raises $9M in Series A funding

SWITZERLAND: Klarent raises €7.13M to scale its agentic software testing platform and expand into the US

BELGIUM: SpectaCell launches with €6M to advance its cell analysis platform for immunotherapy development

UK: Insurtech Konsileo secures £5M investment

FRANCE: Verso raises $6M to bring consumer intelligence into business decision-making

GERMANY: Calliora raises $6M to fix hospital billing with AI

FINLAND: Comparables.ai secures $6M seed to scale its AI platform for dealmakers

UK: PlannerPal raises £4.3M in funding

GERMANY: Hexafarms raises €4.8 in funding

UK: MintNeuro raises $5M to scale chips purpose-built for neural devices

UK: pubX raises $5M in Series A funding

SWITZERLAND: Besso raises €4.29M to scale its AI-powered trade regulation intelligence platform

UK: Nettle raises $4.8M to expand its AI workspace for insurers

FRANCE: Fleuret AI raises €4M to advance AI-powered offensive cybersecurity in Europe

DENMARK: Fashiontech startup Rodinia Generation aims to save 100 billion litres of water annually, secures €4M

ESTONIA: Golbriak Space raises €4M to scale laser communications for satellite constellations

ITALY: TextYess raises €4M to automate CRM for e-commerce

SPAIN: Plesh closes a €3.75M investment round

UK: Cori Clinical secures $4M seed to improve clinical trial design and cut delays

GERMANY: OllyGarden bags $4M to improve telemetry quality

CYPRUS: NeoFleet Capital raises €3.5M to finance taxi fleets across emerging markets

UK: IMMIX secures €3.12M to build FX infrastructure for stablecoin payments beyond the US dollar

UK: Neela Biotech raises £2.1M from Elbow Beach to turn waste into jet fuel with AI

SWITZERLAND: DeepPsy’s obtains €2.1M for four-year multicenter study

GERMANY: Finches lands €2M to help food producers spot supply risks earlier

SWITZERLAND: SensorX Solutions raises €1.6M to accelerate international scale-up

SPAIN: SafeLoc closes funding round of over €1.4M

ITALY: SimpL raises €1.2M to power B2B sales with AI

ROMANIA: Digital accounting startup Declaro targets 1,000 clients after €1M launch

DENMARK: TODAY lands €2.8M to scale its AI platform for financial advisors

SPAIN: Mothium closes a €1M funding round with Arcano Partners and Fundalogy

TURKEY: eGaranti, which focuses on warranty technologies, received a $1.1M investment

NETHERLANDS: Innercrowd raises €750,000 to turn festival fans into marketers

TURKEY: Okulyo received a $700,000 investment

UK: Nearhuman raises £350,000 in pre-seed funding

SPAIN: Niubiq closes a €410,000 funding round with Club de Inversión Órbita, Angels Capital and Elephant

ITALY: Znext has received a pre-seed investment of €150,000

SWEDEN: Leonardo DiCaprio invests millions in Elvy

GERMANY: RobCo becomes a robotics unicorn as valuation doubles in nine months

GERMANY: Inne secured an undisclosed sum investment

GERMANY: IBB Ventures and business angels are investing in xHeron

SWITZERLAND: Milan Aircraft raises seed capital for powertrain prototype

SWITZERLAND: Strategic growth investment for Aurachain

MALTA: Ebo receives investment from Olea Venture Partners

NETHERLANDS: Nasdaq Ventures invests in One Trading

TURKEY: Mobge, a mobile game studio, received an investment at a valuation of $10M

SWITZERLAND: AI startup Visorway raises pre-seed funding

Exits and M&A activity



