Universal Quantum raises $100M, SAP buys TechWolf, and European startups raise five times more funding in September than August

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €818 million and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

It’s been another busy week for European tech, with major funding rounds spanning quantum computing, energy, and healthtech.

We also explore Europe’s industrial competitiveness, cross-border deeptech collaboration, and the founders building everything from satellite communications to more transparent consumer technology.

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❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 University of Sussex spinout Universal Quantum raises “record” $100M Series A

🇩🇪 Reverion raises €154M and plans to hire 800 people in a new factory

🇸🇪 Yazen raises €50M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇧🇪 SAP buys TechWolf in record Belgian VC-backed deal

🇩🇪 Personio acquires Circula to bring payroll, expenses, and benefits under one roof

🇫🇷 Sovos acquires French company Flowie to have independent financial management agents

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Endeavor Catalyst doubles down on Europe with $320M Fund V as region becomes its fastest-growing market

💸 Graduate Ventures launches €125M second seed fund to back Dutch tech startups

💵 Nevermind VC launches with €23.6M first close to back dual-use deeptech startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 European startups raise €15.8B in September, nearly five times August's total

🤖 ARX Robotics and Roboneers step up UGV collaboration for Ukraine’s battlefield

🔧 The Fourth Law and Odd Systems launch Project Foundation to quadruple European thermal sensor production

🇬🇧 UK links London deep tech with West Midlands manufacturing in new Scaleup Pathway

🇪🇺 Delivery Hero alumni have built 150 startups worth €7.5B, making it Europe’s biggest founder factory

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 DIGITALEUROPE: Europe can’t regulate its way to tech leadership

🇩🇪 UK and Germany launch industrial tech corridor to accelerate AI and deeptech growth

🔧 Beyond the barcode: Meet the entrepreneur building a more transparent product scanner

🇭🇷 AI in finance, launching a startup, engineering talent: Croatian execs discuss



🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇪 Golbriak Space raises €4M to scale laser communications for satellite constellations

🇩🇪 Finches lands €2M to help food producers spot supply risks earlier

🇩🇰 TODAY lands €2.8M to scale its AI platform for financial advisors

🇮🇹 SimpL raises €1.2M to power B2B sales with AI

🇳🇱 Innercrowd raises €750,000 to turn festival fans into marketers