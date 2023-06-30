This Week in European Tech: Software AG acquired for €2.4 billion, Aleph Alpha rumoured to land €100 million, and Getir says adios to Spain

This week, our reseach tracked more than 105 tech funding deals worth over €831 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇧🇪 Belgium's open-source business software solutions scaleup Odoo raised €150 million as it presses forward with global expansion plans.

🇬🇧 In an overly saturated smartphone market with sales slumping globally, London-based Nothing has raised $96 million to deliver on its decidedly different take on what the device in your pocket can and should be.

🇬🇧 You're probably familiar with FBA aggregators, but how about Salesforce ecosystem aggregators? The UK's Unaric has plans to acquire 30-40 such companies in the next three years and has raised $35 million to do so.

🇮🇹 Peter Thiel backs Italian crypto assets exchange One Trading (formerly BitPanda Pro) in €30 million round as it angles to restore investor faith in the financial product.

🇮🇸 Iceland's Carbon Recycling International (CRI) raised $30 million to ramp up its renewable methanol from carbon dioxide and hydrogen production.

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Following a bidding war, US private equity firm Silver Lake acquired a majority stake in Germany's Software AG at €2.4 billion and intends to delist the company ASAP.

🇧🇪 Belgian sports betting and gaming operator betFIRST acquired by Betsson AB for up to €120 million.

🇩🇪 KKR property Ness Digital Engineering acquired Berlin venture builder MVP Factory.

🇩🇪/🇨🇭 Terra Quantum acquired data analysis and optimisation specialist divis.

🇫🇮 Helsinki-based Silo AI acquired Amsterdam’s Machine2Learn to go big in Benelux and Western Europe.

🇬🇧 Starting out life as an offshoot of a project for the Ministry of Defence, Cambridge-based media management firm Imagen has been acquired by Thomson Reuters.

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧/🇺🇸/🇮🇳/🇫🇷 Early backers of Datadog, DeliveryHero, and Cred, RTP Global is back with its biggest fund to date at $1 billion. Although the firm has Russian roots, it's been outspoken about no longer investing in Russian companies.

🇵🇱 Supporting early-stage CEE region startups, Warsaw-based Inovo closed its third fund at €105 million.

🇫🇷 Parisian seed fund dedicated solely to French startups, Frst announced the first close of a targeted €100 million fund at €72 million. According to the firm, this makes them the largest of their kind with over €200 million in assets managed or advised.

🇬🇧 Fuel Ventures has a fresh £100 million in hand and wants to deploy it across more than 60 UK companies over the next 12 months.

🇱🇺 Luxembourg-based life sciences-focused VC firm Vesalius Biocapital announced the first close of its fourth fund at over €95 million.

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇩🇪 AI firm Aleph Alpha is reportedly due to receive €100 million via Intel, Nvidia and SAP, Earlybird, and 468 Capital.

🇩🇪 Tesla is rumored to be purchasing German electric vehicle (EV) wireless charging company Wiferion.

🇪🇸 Following a retreat from France, it looks like Turkish food delivery startup Getir is getting out of Spain.

🇪🇺 The European Union unveils new open banking rules.

🇬🇧 Citing a vibrant technology ecosystem and an exceptional talent pool, OpenAI chooses London for its first international expansion.

🇪🇺 The European Union is introducing “crash test” systems for artificial intelligence to ensure new innovations are safe before they hit the market.

🇮🇪 The Irish government wants to make Big Tech privacy cases more confidential. Civil liberties advocates are furious.

🇪🇺 Two French Members of the European Parliament want to kickstart a European regulation of online commercial influencers.

🇬🇧 British merchants are increasingly using facial recognition technology to combat shoplifting, raising questions about its spread as artificial intelligence rapidly improves it.

🇳🇱 After the company raised €49 million in early February, Fairphone's CEO Eva Gouwens is stepping down.

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Making sure there’s plenty more fish left in the sea, BLUU Seafood raised €16 million to cultivate real fish without the cull.

🇫🇮 With a fresh €13.7 million in hand, Algorithmiq is poised to access the inaccessible in the world of drug discovery and development.

🇩🇪 At just nine months old, Greenlyte Carbon Technologies has raised a total of €8 million and is working on capturing CO2 whilst supplying hydrogen as a by-product.

🇪🇪 Vok Bikes raised €3.8 million to push the delivery of its electric cargo bikes across Europe.

🇮🇹 Planckian raised €2.7 million to develop quantum batteries.

🇫🇮 VTT spinout Steady Energy raised €2 million and wants to use a low-temperature, low-pressure nuclear reactor to heat your home.