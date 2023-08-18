General

This week in European Tech: Psilocybin therapy nabbed up to $285M, Exor got cozy with Philips, and more!

This week saw COMPASS Pathways net up to $285M, while the Agnelli family's Dutch holding company Exor purchased a 15 percent stake in healthcare technology group Philips.
Dan Taylor 18 August 2023
This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €3.6 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions. 

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive. Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 Exor snaps up 15 percent stake in Philips at €2.6 billion

🇬🇧 COMPASS Pathways to advance psilocybin therapy with up to $285 million in new financing

🇮🇪 TechMet closes $200 million to secure the supply of the key metals for renewable energy

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Apica raises $10 million and acquires US-based LOGIQ.AI

🇹🇷 Param acquires Twisto: A new era for Türkiye fintech in Europe

🇬🇧 Amdaris acquisition: Bristol-based software firm bought by Insight

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 SoftBank in talks to buy Vision Fund's 25% stake in Arm

🇬🇧 Hayfin raises over €6 billion for Direct Lending Fund IV

🇬🇧 UK launches £1 billion fintech fund backed by Mastercard and Barclays

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇮🇹 Goldman Sachs used derivatives to help Exor build $2.8 billion Philips stake, filings show

🇬🇧 Streaming giant DAZN strengthens women's sports push with ata football deal

🇬🇧 Payments watchdog suggests £415,000 ceiling for APP fraud reimbursement claims

🇫🇷 France bets big on open-source AI

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇪 80 percent of Germany's medical cannabis startups set to die a painful death

🇬🇧 Startup founded by Apple and Monzo execs wanting to disrupt rental market closes

🇪🇺 How Open Source startups can win investors with community traction

🇪🇺 Exceptional growth in European business software sector in 2022

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Peter Thiel continues support for Lindus Health in $18M funding round

🇩🇪 Berlin-based SureIn secures €4M to expand SMB insurance solutions

🇪🇸 Shopping around? Funos' funeral home price comparison platform raised €600,000

🇹🇷 Web3 game studio Hungri Games scores $500,000 from Boğaziçi Ventures

