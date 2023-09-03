VanMoof saved, £22.3M for UrbanVolt, and over €188.5M was invested in European Tech last week

Last week, we tracked over 65 tech funding deals worth over €188.5 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

At the end of each month, the Tech.eu research team prepares a detailed overview of the European tech ecosystem. This report includes a rundown of the biggest funding deals as well as an analysis of deals by industry and county. The newly released August report 📊 showed us that it has been the best 🌟 month yet for European tech. While it might be too soon to make dramatic predictions, this uptick during a traditionally sleepy month might be the harbinger of good news.