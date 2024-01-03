Top 10 European foodtech companies to watch out for this year

According to our Annual Report, in 2023 European foodtech companies raised over €700 million (€721.8 million) in some 150+ deals. Although this total isn't enough to put the sector among the top 10 most-funded industries, when it comes to the number of deals, at 154, foodtech takes 8th place and is well worth keeping an eye on.

Here are some interesting companies Tech.eu followed in 2023, and ones to keep your eye on in 2024.