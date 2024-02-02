Over €1B raised, 80+ deals, and new speakers announced for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024

This week our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and around 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇸 Nebeus secures €250M for its crypto loan offering

🇮🇹 Bending Spoons secured $200M on the way for new acquisitions

🇸🇪 Heart Aerospace secures $107M Series B for ES-30 hybrid-electric plane

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇵🇹 Traveltech Amadeus set to acquire biometrics company Vision-Box for €320M

🇬🇧 ORCA Computing acquires GXC's integrated photonics division

🇬🇧 Zeelo acquires UK-based school transport specialist Kura

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇦🇹 With more than €1B in AUM, Speedinvest announces final close of latest fund at €350M

🇬🇧 Giant Ventures raises £197m across two ‘purpose-driven’ funds

🇱🇹 Practica Capital closes largest seed fund in Baltics at €80M

🇧🇪 VIVES IUF raises €70M to fund 10 science-based ventures

🇵🇱 SMOK Ventures announces $25M fund for CEE region startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇩🇪 Delivery Hero exits stake in Deliveroo in deal valued at up to £82Mrs

🇳🇱 MessageBird rebrands as Bird, and slashes prices by 90% on SMS to take on Twilio

🇸🇪 Volvo Cars to stop funding Polestar, may hand stake to Geely

🇬🇧 Raspberry Pi enlists support for a potential 2024 IPO

🇳🇱 Challenger bank bunq reports first full-year profit, plans UK relaunch

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 January 2024 report: With €16.7B raised, year-over-year investment volume increases 255 per cent

🇪🇺 Europe's startups pave the way for a low-carbon, low-waste future for concrete

🇪🇺 New report: Female founders and female emerging fund managers prove resilient in challenging times

🇪🇺 The state of Insurtech Europe 2023 FY

🇪🇺 Europe’s quantum tech sees rosy outlook for 2024, report says

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇵🇱 ZeroQs raises €457,000 to expand smart shopping cart technology

🇬🇧 HireAra raises €527,000 seed funding for AI-powered recruitment platform

🇬🇧 MGISS raises £600,000 for geospatial data mapping critical infrastructure

🇬🇧 Sentify raises $1.1M in pre-seed funding to unlock LLM insights

🇩🇪 WAY secures €1.2M in pre-seed funding for IT-as-a-Service platform