10 German startups to watch in 2024

In 2023, German companies raised €9.1 billion over 757 deals. According to our Annual Report, these numbers put Germany in second place among European countries by the total raised amount.

Cleantech was the industry that participated the most in the total amount with €1.7 billion raised over 62 deals. In second place was fintech (€1.3 billion, 71 deals) followed by transportation (€940.9 million, 39 deals), artificial intelligence (€845.3 million, 21 deals) and energy (€604.1 million, 58 deals) companies.

Here is the list of those you should have on your radar in 2024.