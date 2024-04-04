10 German startups to watch in 2024

In 2023, German companies raised €9.1 billion over 757 deals. According to our
Annual Report, these numbers put Germany in second place among European countries by the total raised amount.
Cleantech was the industry that participated the most in the total amount with €1.7 billion raised over 62 deals. In second place was fintech (€1.3 billion, 71 deals) followed by transportation (€940.9 million, 39 deals), artificial intelligence (€845.3 million, 21 deals) and energy (€604.1 million, 58 deals) companies.
Here is the list of those you should have on your radar in 2024.
1
Enpal
Enpal is a renewable energy company that specializes in providing solar energy solutions for homeowners. They offer hassle-free solar panel installations, along with maintenance and monitoring services, allowing customers to generate clean electricity and reduce their carbon footprint.
Enpal's innovative approach includes financing options that enable homeowners to adopt solar energy without any upfront costs, making sustainable living more accessible and affordable.
Industry: Cleantech
Amount secured in 2023: €1.2 billion
2
Aleph Alpha
Aleph Alpha is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. With a focus on innovation and advanced algorithms, Aleph Alpha develops software and tools to solve complex problems across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and robotics.
Their expertise lies in predictive analytics, natural language processing, and computer vision, empowering businesses to harness the power of data for smarter decision-making and enhanced operational efficiency.
Industry: Artificial intelligence
Amount secured in 2023: $500 million
3
1Komma5°
1Komma5° is a German solar panel system startup that aims to simplify the process of adopting solar energy for homeowners.
The climate tech start-up offers customers a solar panel system installed by professional technicians and used to reduce homeowners’ reliance on the existing energy grid - it removes the hassle of getting photovoltaic systems up and running on residential properties.
Industry: Climatetech
Amount secured in 2023: €482.5 million
4
Auxmoney
Auxmoney is a German-based peer-to-peer lending platform that connects borrowers with investors, bypassing traditional banking institutions. Through its online marketplace, Auxmoney facilitates loans for individuals and small businesses, offering competitive interest rates and flexible terms.
By leveraging technology and data analytics, Auxmoney aims to provide accessible financing options while offering investors opportunities for diversified investment portfolios.
Industry: Fintech
Amount secured in 2023: €350 million
5
Helsing
Helsing is a Munich-based defense AI firm specializing in developing advanced artificial intelligence solutions for defence and security applications. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Helsing aims to enhance military capabilities, improve situational awareness, and optimize decision-making processes.
Their innovative AI solutions are designed to address complex challenges in defence, including threat detection, surveillance, and autonomous systems. Helsing's expertise lies in combining AI algorithms with domain-specific knowledge to create robust and adaptable defence solutions for both governmental and private sector clients.
Industry: Artificial intelligence
Amount secured in 2023: €209 million
6
eGym
eGym is a fitness technology company that offers digital solutions to enhance the gym experience for both users and fitness professionals. Their platform integrates smart fitness equipment with cloud-based software, providing personalized workout routines, progress tracking, and data analytics.
eGym aims to revolutionize the fitness industry by making workouts more engaging, efficient, and effective through technology-driven solutions.
Industry: Sports
Amount secured in 2023: $225 million
7
Lilium
Lilium is a Munich-based aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility.
Their innovative aircraft, known as Lilium Jets, are designed to provide on-demand air transportation, aiming to revolutionize the way people commute in urban areas.
With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Lilium seeks to create a future where air travel is accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly.
Industry: Transportation
Amount secured in 2023: € 271 million
8
Isar Aerospace
ISAR Aerospace is a German space technology company dedicated to revolutionizing access to space. They specialize in developing launch vehicles and propulsion systems tailored for the rapidly growing small satellite market.
With a focus on innovation and efficiency, ISAR Aerospace aims to provide cost-effective and reliable launch services, enabling businesses and organizations to deploy satellites into orbit with greater ease and frequency.
Their mission is to make space more accessible for a wide range of applications, from communication and Earth observation to scientific research and beyond.
Industry: Space
Amount secured in 2023: €155 million
9
Jolt Energy
Jolt Energy is e-mobility company focused on advancing sustainable transportation solutions. Specializing in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Jolt Energy designs and deploys charging networks to support the growing demand for electric mobility.
Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of EVs by providing convenient and accessible charging solutions for consumers, businesses, and communities.
Jolt Energy is committed to reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy initiatives in the transportation sector.
Industry: Energy
Amount secured in 2023: €150 million
10
Flink Food
Flink Food is a Berlin-based online grocery delivery company that specializes in offering ultra-fast delivery of fresh groceries and household essentials. With a focus on convenience and efficiency, Flink Food leverages a network of local dark stores to fulfil orders within minutes, providing customers with a seamless shopping experience.
Through its mobile app or website, users can browse a wide selection of products and have their orders delivered directly to their doorsteps in record time.
Flink Food aims to revolutionize the grocery shopping experience by combining speed, quality, and convenience in the digital age.
Industry: E-commerce
Amount secured in 2023: €150 million
