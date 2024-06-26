Presto Ventures and Czechoslovak Group launch Presto Tech Horizons Fund targeting dual-use tech

Venture capital firm Presto Ventures and Michal Strnad's industrial and technology group Czechoslovak Group (CSG) have launched an investment fund Presto Tech Horizons.

Presto Tech Horizons aims to back dozens of the most promising technological projects from NATO countries and allied nations.

The fund is primarily interested in companies developing dual-use solutions that can serve both civilian and security purposes. Investments will focus on enhancing the safety and privacy of individuals, as well as the security of businesses, institutions, and states.

It will cover sectors such as AI, cybersecurity, automation, robotics, logistics, defence, aerospace, mobility, energy, healthcare, advanced computing, and systems that involve critical infrastructure management and protection – including the application of radars, ground and aerial drones, lasers, or sophisticated sensors.

Presto Ventures has invested in over 60 companies including IP Fabric, Keboola, and Zerops. According to Premysl Rubes, its founder and managing partner:

“For young, technologically advanced companies, finding the right investor is often a challenge. By joining forces, Presto and CSG have created a unique partnership that is unmatched in Europe. Our fund brings together the best of tech investing, know-how in building global firms, and industrial-technological expertise.”

According to Rubes, investors, the biggest barrier to entry for investors is the general inaccessibility of sector-specific expertise to evaluate the quality of technology and its commercial viability. Tech entrepreneurs, on the other hand, are hindered by complex regulations, time-consuming processes, and the fulfilment of numerous formal criteria.

“Our partnership with CSG directly tackles these barriers and risks.”

CSG is a global industrial and technology group active in many segments of aerospace and defence, including over 100 companies from eight countries that develop and manufacture state-of-the-art defence and security systems.

Michal Strnad, Chairman of the Board and owner of the CSG Group, states:

"At CSG, we've long been creating solutions and products that future generations can build on. We understand firsthand how challenging it is to transform research and development into industrial products able to succeed in the defence, security, and law enforcement segments, where they target not only private enterprises but also governments and their organisations. We're prepared to share our experience with emerging innovative entrepreneurs who will become technological leaders."

Lead image: Presto Tech Horizons partnership signing: Rocek and Rubes.







