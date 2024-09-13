$62M for biogas power plants, Atomico's new $1.24B funding, and Europe's competitive decline

This week we tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 New Manchester unicorn as SafetyCulture raises £85m
🇩🇪 Reverion raises $62M for carbon-negative biogas power plants
🇩🇪 Formo raises $61M Series B for plant-based cheese
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇰 EasyTranslate acquires WorldTranslation
🇲🇰 Vector8 acquires fintech company Nexora
🇮🇪 GTreasury acquires CashAnalytics
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰Atomico completes largest ever fundraise of $1.24 billion
💸 Outward VC announces first close of Fund II at £51M
🐄 Santander and Atitlan launch Atgro, a vehicle to invest €500M in agricultural projects
💰 Equity Investments: €100 Million Treasure Chest Thanks to EIB and LIFTT
🇬🇧 UK climate tech: Royal Academy of Engineering launches £150M Green Future Fellowships
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Draghi report sounds alarm on Europe's competitive decline
👎 Bending Spoons plans to lay off 75 percent of WeTransfer staff
💰 Adyen is now a “global financial technology platform”, says its high-flying EMEA boss
🤖 Google’s GenAI facing privacy risk assessment scrutiny in Europe
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇱🇺 Luxembourg’s dynamic tech ecosystem
🇨🇿 VC market in Czech Republic is "getting more professional", says fintech boss
#🛍️ How Miros AI is solving the problem of product discovery in e-commerce
🤖 European startups pack a small but impactful punch at IFA 2024
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇳🇱 Brineworks secures $2.2М for CO2 ocean extraction and low-cost green hydrogen production
🇬🇧 STEM edtech Twin Science & Robotics secures £1.25М investment
🇩🇪 Key Ward secures €1M for engineering intelligence
🇵🇱 Pet care startup Petsy secures over €1.1M from business angels
🎮 Magify secures €1M for data analytics and LiveOps in gaming
🔎 SEO startup raises $850,000 to help companies navigate AI-powered search
