Nuclera raises $75M, 20VC's 3rd Fund soars to $400M, and EU push for a single pan-European startup entity

This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €774 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Nuclera raises $75M Series C for eProtein discovery system

🇸🇪 Cleantech Aira closes a €63M investment

🇬🇧 Energy services startup Hometree raises £50M mezzanine facility to lead UK home decarbonisation

🇩🇪 EIB invests €34M in Vay's teledriving tech expansion in Europe

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 UK-based Surfboard acquired by customer intelligence platform Dialpad

🇫🇷 Shiftmove acquires Optimum Automotive

🇬🇮 UK crypto outfit Ziglu buys retail arm of Gibraltar-based crypto payments firm

🇮🇪 Pan-European cybersecurity giant Conscia expands with PlanNet21 acquisition

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Mountside Ventures pioneers VC accelerator programme for early-stage managers

🚀 20VC's 3rd Fund skyrockets to $400M, backed by MIT Investment and RIT Capital Partners

🇪🇸 Apollo launches its first climate private equity wealth fund in Spain

💰 BPF invests €50M in Indico VC Fund II

🪖 Dutch MoD unveils new €100M ‘SecFund’ to support homegrown companies working towards a safer Netherlands

💸 node.vc closes €71M fund for Nordic entrepreneurs

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Entrepreneurs and investors launch EU Inc. in a push for a single pan-European startup entity

💰Q3 2024’s Seed deal boom: Europe’s top tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Health tech and life sciences lead the way for UK VC investment in Q3

💰 The fintech funding landscape: Top 10 seed deals of 2024 so far

📡 Recommended reads and listens

⌚ Pocuter launches Kickstarter for Spectra smartwatch: A blend of high-end features and maker possibilities

🇩🇪​​ Germany-based startup A4ord offers a solution to appointment scheduling woes

🚲 Glovo becomes the first industry app to merge social media features with food discovery

💰 Sweav launches first Private Equity community in the Netherlands

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇨🇭RTDT Laboratories raises €160,000 to optimise wind turbine fleet operation

🇬🇧 MELIUS Cyber raises £500,000 for cyber risk detection platform

🇱🇹 WhiteBridge raises $500,000 for AI-powered reputation management

🇳🇱 SuperLight Photonics secures seed investment from Hamamatsu Ventures

🇬🇧 Circuland raises €750,000 for green construction tech

🇮🇪 HRtech startup Wrksense raises €825,000 pre-seed

🇫🇮 TheStorage secures €1M to decarbonize industrial heat