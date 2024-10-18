Nuclera raises $75M, 20VC's 3rd Fund soars to $400M, and EU push for a single pan-European startup entity

This week we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €774 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Nuclera raises $75M Series C for eProtein discovery system
🇸🇪 Cleantech Aira closes a €63M investment
🇬🇧 Energy services startup Hometree raises £50M mezzanine facility to lead UK home decarbonisation
🇩🇪 EIB invests €34M in Vay's teledriving tech expansion in Europe
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 UK-based Surfboard acquired by customer intelligence platform Dialpad
🇫🇷 Shiftmove acquires Optimum Automotive
🇬🇮 UK crypto outfit Ziglu buys retail arm of Gibraltar-based crypto payments firm
🇮🇪 Pan-European cybersecurity giant Conscia expands with PlanNet21 acquisition
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Mountside Ventures pioneers VC accelerator programme for early-stage managers
🚀 20VC's 3rd Fund skyrockets to $400M, backed by MIT Investment and RIT Capital Partners
🇪🇸 Apollo launches its first climate private equity wealth fund in Spain
💰 BPF invests €50M in Indico VC Fund II
🪖 Dutch MoD unveils new €100M ‘SecFund’ to support homegrown companies working towards a safer Netherlands
💸 node.vc closes €71M fund for Nordic entrepreneurs
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Entrepreneurs and investors launch EU Inc. in a push for a single pan-European startup entity
💰Q3 2024’s Seed deal boom: Europe’s top tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Health tech and life sciences lead the way for UK VC investment in Q3
💰 The fintech funding landscape: Top 10 seed deals of 2024 so far
📡 Recommended reads and listens
⌚ Pocuter launches Kickstarter for Spectra smartwatch: A blend of high-end features and maker possibilities
🇩🇪 Germany-based startup A4ord offers a solution to appointment scheduling woes
🚲 Glovo becomes the first industry app to merge social media features with food discovery
💰 Sweav launches first Private Equity community in the Netherlands
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇨🇭RTDT Laboratories raises €160,000 to optimise wind turbine fleet operation
🇬🇧 MELIUS Cyber raises £500,000 for cyber risk detection platform
🇱🇹 WhiteBridge raises $500,000 for AI-powered reputation management
🇳🇱 SuperLight Photonics secures seed investment from Hamamatsu Ventures
🇬🇧 Circuland raises €750,000 for green construction tech
🇮🇪 HRtech startup Wrksense raises €825,000 pre-seed
🇫🇮 TheStorage secures €1M to decarbonize industrial heat
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments