$233M for Brightcove, regulators crack down on Monzo and Northvolt hands out bonuses

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €465 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Lucy Adams 1 hour ago
This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €465 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 Cradle raises €69.5M funding

🇬🇧 Vertical Aerospace raises €47.6M funding as part of €171.1 million rescue deal

🇧🇬 Ampeco secures $26M to accelerate global EV charging networks

🇳🇱 Pyramid Analytics receives $50M in financing from BlackRock

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Adzuna strengthens presence in North America and Europe with Seiza acquisition

🇬🇧 PayPal-backed Modulr snaps up first acquisition

🇹🇷 Game District acquires majority stake in local mobile gaming startup Gleam Games

🇫🇷 Halma plc makes £42 million swoop for French leader

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇮🇹 Bending Spoons is taking video platform Brightcove private in $233M acquisition

🇪🇸 Visma strengthens its offering with the acquisition of tugesto

🇮🇪 Accenture acquires Award Solutions

🗞️ In other (important) news

🔋 In the middle of the storm, Northvolt wants to give them bonuses - of SEK59 million

👮‍♀️ Monzo accused of ‘especially concerning’ regulatory breaches by competition watchdog

🔒 UK seeks collaboration for security research lab to counter Russia and ‘new AI arms race’

⚡️ Increased power needs ‘biggest challenge’ for data centres

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 Why more unicorns shouldn’t be Britain’s end goal

🏭 Solaris says “close to finalising agreement” amid reports of urgent €100M funding round

🇫🇮 Corning offers bundle of commitments in bid to settle EU antitrust probe

🇪🇺 Innovations driving Europe's space industry

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Cambridge materials science spin-out Molyon is on a mission to make next-gen batteries fly

🇩🇪 Akhetonics gets €6M funding for a contrarian bet on all-optical chips

🇬🇧 From pond scum to premium skincare? Deep Blue Biotech is all in on blue-green algae to make better chemicals

