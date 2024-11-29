$233M for Brightcove, regulators crack down on Monzo and Northvolt hands out bonuses

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €465 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇳🇱 Cradle raises €69.5M funding
🇬🇧 Vertical Aerospace raises €47.6M funding as part of €171.1 million rescue deal
🇧🇬 Ampeco secures $26M to accelerate global EV charging networks
🇳🇱 Pyramid Analytics receives $50M in financing from BlackRock
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Adzuna strengthens presence in North America and Europe with Seiza acquisition
🇬🇧 PayPal-backed Modulr snaps up first acquisition
🇹🇷 Game District acquires majority stake in local mobile gaming startup Gleam Games
🇫🇷 Halma plc makes £42 million swoop for French leader
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇮🇹 Bending Spoons is taking video platform Brightcove private in $233M acquisition
🇪🇸 Visma strengthens its offering with the acquisition of tugesto
🇮🇪 Accenture acquires Award Solutions
🗞️ In other (important) news
🔋 In the middle of the storm, Northvolt wants to give them bonuses - of SEK59 million
👮♀️ Monzo accused of ‘especially concerning’ regulatory breaches by competition watchdog
🔒 UK seeks collaboration for security research lab to counter Russia and ‘new AI arms race’
⚡️ Increased power needs ‘biggest challenge’ for data centres
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🤖 Why more unicorns shouldn’t be Britain’s end goal
🏭 Solaris says “close to finalising agreement” amid reports of urgent €100M funding round
🇫🇮 Corning offers bundle of commitments in bid to settle EU antitrust probe
🇪🇺 Innovations driving Europe's space industry
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Cambridge materials science spin-out Molyon is on a mission to make next-gen batteries fly
🇩🇪 Akhetonics gets €6M funding for a contrarian bet on all-optical chips
🇬🇧 From pond scum to premium skincare? Deep Blue Biotech is all in on blue-green algae to make better chemicals
