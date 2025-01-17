NXP Semiconductors secures €1B loan, UK unveils £14B AI infrastructure plan, and edtech in an AI-driven world

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €2.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 NXP Semiconductors secures €1B EIB loan

🇩🇪 Green Flexibility secures €400M from Partners Group for large-scale battery storage systems

🇩🇪 Sunfire receives €200M investment

🇬🇧 Synthesia doubles valuation to $2.1B with $180M funding round, and pledges commitment to UK

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers​​

🇬🇧 Early crowdfunding investors bag returns as UK startup Freetrade snapped up for £160M

🇬🇧 AccountsIQ acquires ExpenseIn

🇩🇪 Creative Dock Group acquires nFrontier to expand into hardware production

🇩🇪 The Berlin startup charles is taking over the insolvent conversational marketing startup Spectrm

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰Webrazzi Startup-1 Venture Capital Investment Fund, which we established with İş Portföy, received CMB approval

🇪🇺 EIT Manufacturing will invest more than €3.7M in projects with Spanish participation to promote a more sustainable industry

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Keen Venture Partners is raising Benelux’s first defence tech investment fund

💰 Ares closes sixth European direct lending fund at €17.1bn

🇩🇰 Venture Cup Denmark to shut down after 25 years

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 UK unveils £14B AI infrastructure plan

🎓 Peter Sarlin's Foundation PS boosts AI research in Finland with major donation of 13 professorships

🇵🇹 Portugal consolidates its position as a European startup hub, but faces key challenges

🇧🇬“We will be a unicorn today”, says CEO of Bulgaria’s first-ever $1bn startup

📡 Recommended reads and listens

☀️ CUER and ETA Green Power partner to advance solar car development

🎓 Edtech learns new skills in an AI-driven world

☺️ Tired of meditation? Olo's sound holograms offer a scientifically-backed alternative

🎮 Small studio, big impact: how MixRift is redefining MR gaming

💊 From legacy systems to AI-power: How an Icelandic startup is transforming pharmaceutical supply chains

🛰️ constellr's Sky-Bee-1 launches thermal infrared tech for sustainable resource management

🔭 European tech startups to watch



🇪🇸Xain raises €250,000 in its first round

🇦🇹 Minimist received €350,000 investment

🇧🇪Squire secures Entourage funding to boost AI-powered GP report automation

🇨🇭 Insurteam raises €745,000 seed capital to drive European expansion

🇬🇧Juno raises $1M to streamline loan processing with AI-powered 'employee'

🇺🇦 Disinformation startup raises $1.6M pre-seed

🇬🇷Progressive Robotics secures €1.55M