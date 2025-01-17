General

NXP Semiconductors secures €1B loan, UK unveils £14B AI infrastructure plan, and edtech in an AI-driven world

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €2.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 3 hours ago
NXP Semiconductors secures €1B loan, UK unveils £14B AI infrastructure plan, and edtech in an AI-driven world
Send email Copy link

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €2.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 NXP Semiconductors secures €1B EIB loan

🇩🇪 Green Flexibility secures €400M from Partners Group for large-scale battery storage systems

🇩🇪 Sunfire receives €200M investment

🇬🇧 Synthesia doubles valuation to $2.1B with $180M funding round, and pledges commitment to UK

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers​​

🇬🇧 Early crowdfunding investors bag returns as UK startup Freetrade snapped up for £160M

🇬🇧 AccountsIQ acquires ExpenseIn

🇩🇪 Creative Dock Group acquires nFrontier to expand into hardware production

🇩🇪 The Berlin startup charles is taking over the insolvent conversational marketing startup Spectrm

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰Webrazzi Startup-1 Venture Capital Investment Fund, which we established with İş Portföy, received CMB approval

🇪🇺 EIT Manufacturing will invest more than €3.7M in projects with Spanish participation to promote a more sustainable industry

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Keen Venture Partners is raising Benelux’s first defence tech investment fund

💰 Ares closes sixth European direct lending fund at €17.1bn

🇩🇰 Venture Cup Denmark to shut down after 25 years

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 UK unveils £14B AI infrastructure plan

🎓 Peter Sarlin's Foundation PS boosts AI research in Finland with major donation of 13 professorships

🇵🇹 Portugal consolidates its position as a European startup hub, but faces key challenges

🇧🇬“We will be a unicorn today”, says CEO of Bulgaria’s first-ever $1bn startup

📡 Recommended reads and listens

☀️ CUER and ETA Green Power partner to advance solar car development

🎓 Edtech learns new skills in an AI-driven world

☺️ Tired of meditation? Olo's sound holograms offer a scientifically-backed alternative

🎮 Small studio, big impact: how MixRift is redefining MR gaming

💊 From legacy systems to AI-power: How an Icelandic startup is transforming pharmaceutical supply chains

🛰️  constellr's Sky-Bee-1 launches thermal infrared tech for sustainable resource management

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇪🇸Xain raises €250,000 in its first round

🇦🇹 Minimist received €350,000 investment

🇧🇪Squire secures Entourage funding to boost AI-powered GP report automation

🇨🇭 Insurteam raises €745,000 seed capital to drive European expansion

🇬🇧Juno raises $1M to streamline loan processing with AI-powered 'employee'

🇺🇦 Disinformation startup raises $1.6M pre-seed

🇬🇷Progressive Robotics secures €1.55M

NXP Semiconductors secures €1B loan, UK unveils £14B AI infrastructure plan, and edtech in an AI-driven world
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.