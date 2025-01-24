€500M for Bees & Bears energy credit platform, ABB acquires Sensorfact, and why startups are turning to CVCs

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Climate fintech Bees & Bears secures €500M for energy credit platform

🇸🇪 Neko Health raises $260M Series B for preventative health scanning tech

🇬🇧 Aegis Energy raises €118M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Fintech Younited enters the Paris Stock Exchange and raises more than €152M

🇫🇷 Controreupe acquisition marks beginning of TRIGO's expansion drive

🇳🇱ABB acquires Sensorfact - a leap forward in industrial energy efficiency

🇬🇧 Govtech Zencity acquires Commonplace, an engagement tool for public bodies

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇨🇾 33East closes €26M fund to invest in Cyprus

💰 AgileGTM Blockchain Fund secures $2M in first close of $10M Pan-European VC Fund

🌳 Startup studio 4elements secures €27.4M to launch climate change-combatting startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

💰 HSBC confirms Zing closure, with hundreds of jobs at risk

💸 Why startups are turning to CVCs like InMotion Ventures amid shifting VC dynamics

💸 Checkout.com targets full-year 2025 profitability but no immediate IPO plans

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🔬 How Molecule is accelerating medical research through tokenised IP and decentralised biotech funding

🎓 Meet the startup shaking up UK education AI policy: Faculty AI

🌱 Seed funding in Europe: 12 startups driving the future

🧠 Bringing the brain to silicon: Neuronova's vision for energy-efficient AI hardware

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Egregious raises $1M pre-seed to defend humans from AI misuse

🇧🇪 IntelliProve secures €1.25M for 'biopsies' by smartphone camera

🇮🇹 FunniFin, the worker welfare startup, closes an €850,000 round

🇬🇧 Regtech Adclear secures £510,000 pre-seed for automated fintech compliance

🇺🇦 United Angels Network invests $375,000 in Himera