Swedish AI legaltech founder: Most big law firms “not like to leverage Chinese models yet"

The CEO of a Swedish AI legaltech startup backed by General Catalyst said that its platform was not using Chinese large language models (LLMs) due to concerns from the clients of its legal partners.

Speaking on the Tech.eu podcast, Legora CEO and co-founder Max Junestrand (pictured right) also said that AI was writing 70 per cent of Legora’s code, underscoring how widespread the use of AI was in the startup.

Junestrand said: "Most big law firms that we work with would not like to leverage Chinese models yet.

“They want to be able to very clearly explain to their clients which in turn might be governments, large financial institutions.

“AI is moving really fast. They are not really used to moving at that pace and so, to throw a Chinese model into the mix, just gets a bit tricky.”

The arrival of China’s DeepSeek LLM made headlines worldwide earlier this year, topping the app downloads charts and sinking US tech stocks.

Other Chinese competitors include Alibaba and its Qwen models.

However, some have expressed security and privacy concerns about the Chinese models.

Legora, a platform built on top of LLMs, helps lawyers research and review legal documents.

In hte podcast, the co-founder talked about how his met his co-founders, why he had always wanted to run his own startup, and Legora's plans for this year.

It has over 250 law firm clients and in May this year announced an $80m Series B funding round, bringing its valuation to $675m.

Junestrand added: “We are already writing 70 per cent of our code at Legora today. All of our marketing is reviewed by AI. We are using AI in our own legal team and actually in our sales team.”