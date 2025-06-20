Helsing raises €600M, Oxylabs acquires ScrapingBee, and UK's new entrepreneur advisor

This week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Helsing raises €600M, more than doubling valuation to €12BN
🇸🇪 Polestar charges up with €174M equity investment
🇫🇷 Animaj raises €75M to bring children's audiovisual content into the era of YouTube and AI
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Oxylabs Group strengthens position with eight-figure acquisition of ScrapingBee
🇬🇧 CUBE acquires Acin to boost regulatory compliance and risk management
🇩🇪 The investment firm Sophora Unternehmerkapital is acquiring Data-Sec
🇳🇱 Dutch-based Eneve emerges after merger of these 4 energy software firms
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Biotope Ventures 2 launches with €5M first close
🌳 BOSQAR INVEST raises record €143.2M in Sustainability-Linked Bond issuance in Croatia
⭐ Techstars pauses Berlin and Paris accelerators
🇬🇧 Northern Gritstone raises fund for UK Northern University science and technology investments
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 UK government appoints first-ever entrepreneurship adviser
🚀 From rockets to reads: Orbex founders launch sci-fi publisher Factorial Books
🇪🇺 DNS4EU launches to challenge Big Tech with EU-backed, privacy-first internet access
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇮🇹 Italy’s tech ecosystem: Innovation, growth, and emerging opportunities
🔬The Ministry of Defence-spun out startup factory you’ve never heard of
✝️ How Romanian startup Bible Chat turned Christian AI into a global phenomenon
💦 Water is the next climate frontier, and Watergate’s ultrasonic device doesn’t just detect leaks — it stops them
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇧🇪 Koios Care raises €1M to tackle Parkinson’s ‘silent pandemic’ with real-world data
🇪🇸 AI meets OT: Steryon raises €1M to transform cybersecurity for industrial systems
🇬🇷 Bitloops raises €1M to give developers code they’ll actually ship
🇬🇧 CaseCraft.AI to enhance small claims litigation platform with £550,000 funding boost
🇬🇧 EWOR awards first-ever €500,000 traction investment to Zero One Creative
🇬🇧 Glyde raises £450,000 to disrupt the FX market
