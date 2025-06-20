Helsing raises €600M, Oxylabs acquires ScrapingBee, and UK's new entrepreneur advisor

This week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Helsing raises €600M, more than doubling valuation to €12BN

🇸🇪 Polestar charges up with €174M equity investment

🇫🇷 Animaj raises €75M to bring children's audiovisual content into the era of YouTube and AI

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Oxylabs Group strengthens position with eight-figure acquisition of ScrapingBee

🇬🇧 CUBE acquires Acin to boost regulatory compliance and risk management

🇩🇪 The investment firm Sophora Unternehmerkapital is acquiring Data-Sec

🇳🇱 Dutch-based Eneve emerges after merger of these 4 energy software firms

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Biotope Ventures 2 launches with €5M first close

🌳 BOSQAR INVEST raises record €143.2M in Sustainability-Linked Bond issuance in Croatia

⭐ Techstars pauses Berlin and Paris accelerators

🇬🇧 Northern Gritstone raises fund for UK Northern University science and technology investments

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 UK government appoints first-ever entrepreneurship adviser

🚀 From rockets to reads: Orbex founders launch sci-fi publisher Factorial Books

🇪🇺 DNS4EU launches to challenge Big Tech with EU-backed, privacy-first internet access

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇮🇹 Italy’s tech ecosystem: Innovation, growth, and emerging opportunities

🔬The Ministry of Defence-spun out startup factory you’ve never heard of

✝️ How Romanian startup Bible Chat turned Christian AI into a global phenomenon

💦 Water is the next climate frontier, and Watergate’s ultrasonic device doesn’t just detect leaks — it stops them

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇧🇪 Koios Care raises €1M to tackle Parkinson’s ‘silent pandemic’ with real-world data

🇪🇸 AI meets OT: Steryon raises €1M to transform cybersecurity for industrial systems

🇬🇷 Bitloops raises €1M to give developers code they’ll actually ship

🇬🇧 CaseCraft.AI to enhance small claims litigation platform with £550,000 funding boost

🇬🇧 EWOR awards first-ever €500,000 traction investment to Zero One Creative

🇬🇧 Glyde raises £450,000 to disrupt the FX market