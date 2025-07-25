Electra bags €433M green loan, open source software's funding problem, and European private capital hits €1.25T in 2024

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇷 EV charge point operator Electra secures €433M green loan, surpasses €1B in total funding
🇬🇧 Zenobē secures €325M to boost EV fleets across Europe
🇬🇧 Xelix secures €137M to eliminate invoice fraud and overpayments with agentic AI
🇬🇧 Sunsave raises £113M to scale UK’s first solar subscription service
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 French recruitment startup asap.work acquires JUST CONSTRUCTION to accelerate US expansion
🇩🇪 Rail-Flow acquires Simply Deliver to build end-to-end digital logistics ecosystem
🇨🇭Blockstream acquired digital asset company Elysium Lab
🇬🇧 London MedTech Vicebio to be acquired by Sanofi in £1.2B deal
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Auxxo announces €26M first close of Female Catalyst Fund II
🏴 New investors flock to Scottish startup scene
🇪🇸 Spain invests 20 million in the Portuguese technology fund Armilar
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Invest Europe: European private capital hits €1.25T in 2024, growing 2.6x over the decade
🤖 Lovable becomes fastest software company ever to reach $100M ARR
🇬🇧 Osapiens invests €35M in UK expansion, creating 150+ high-skilled jobs
🪖 SilMach to equip French armed forces with smart ballistic plate sensors
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Chronic underfunding of open source software poses strategic risk to Europe’s digital sovereignty
🇬🇧 UK urged to set standards for startup accelerators
🇺🇦 Rebuilding through innovation: Ukraine’s tech transformation
🇮🇪 Source, the A startup led by 18-year-old Liam Fuller, secured $1.4M pre-seed
🇺🇦 Powering the front lines: startup PowerUP launches campaign to send hydrogen generator to Ukraine
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇪🇸 Metly raises €520,000 in a pre-seed round to accelerate pharma product launches with AI
🇫🇷 Aircap raises €500,000 to lead risk and cash flow management for private assets
🏴 Nuuri raises £275,000 pre-seed to simplify nursery search and enrolment in the UK
🇨🇭 Jaipur Robotics raised €153,000 to boost waste-to-energy gains with AI vision
🇬🇧 Kondor raises pre-seed investment to tackle industrial energy waste
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments