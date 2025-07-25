General

Electra bags €433M green loan, open source software's funding problem, and European private capital hits €1.25T in 2024

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 2 hours ago
Electra bags €433M green loan, open source software's funding problem, and European private capital hits €1.25T in 2024
This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 EV charge point operator Electra secures €433M green loan, surpasses €1B in total funding

🇬🇧 Zenobē secures €325M to boost EV fleets across Europe

🇬🇧 Xelix secures €137M to eliminate invoice fraud and overpayments with agentic AI

🇬🇧 Sunsave raises £113M to scale UK’s first solar subscription service

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷  French recruitment startup asap.work acquires JUST CONSTRUCTION to accelerate US expansion

🇩🇪 Rail-Flow acquires Simply Deliver to build end-to-end digital logistics ecosystem

🇨🇭Blockstream acquired digital asset company Elysium Lab

🇬🇧 London MedTech Vicebio to be acquired by Sanofi in £1.2B deal

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Auxxo announces €26M first close of Female Catalyst Fund II

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 New investors flock to Scottish startup scene

🇪🇸 Spain invests 20 million in the Portuguese technology fund Armilar

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Invest Europe: European private capital hits €1.25T in 2024, growing 2.6x over the decade

🤖 Lovable becomes fastest software company ever to reach $100M ARR

🇬🇧 Osapiens invests €35M in UK expansion, creating 150+ high-skilled jobs

🪖 SilMach to equip French armed forces with smart ballistic plate sensors

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Chronic underfunding of open source software poses strategic risk to Europe’s digital sovereignty 

🇬🇧 UK urged to set standards for startup accelerators

 🇺🇦 Rebuilding through innovation: Ukraine’s tech transformation

🇮🇪 Source, the A startup led by 18-year-old Liam Fuller, secured $1.4M pre-seed

🇺🇦 Powering the front lines: startup PowerUP launches campaign to send hydrogen generator to Ukraine

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇸 Metly raises €520,000 in a pre-seed round to accelerate pharma product launches with AI

🇫🇷 Aircap raises €500,000 to lead risk and cash flow management for private assets

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Nuuri raises £275,000 pre-seed to simplify nursery search and enrolment in the UK

🇨🇭 Jaipur Robotics raised €153,000 to boost waste-to-energy gains with AI vision

🇬🇧 Kondor raises pre-seed investment to tackle industrial energy waste

Electra bags €433M green loan, open source software's funding problem, and European private capital hits €1.25T in 2024
