Legora’s valuation leaps to $8.8B, Europe's tech funding rebounds, and solving the problem of brain fog

This week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.5 billion and 4 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

We also released our Q3 report offering data driven insights into the last three months. The report is free for all Tech.eu readers.

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❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Legora’s valuation leaps to $8.8B as it raises $550M

🇫🇷 Scaleup Europe Fund leads £250M funding round in Pigment

🇬🇧 iwoca secured a credit line of €185M

🇪🇪 Blackwall hits $2.2B valuation with $100M Series C just weeks after joining Estonia's unicorn club





🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 Omnidocs acquires WoodWing and becomes one of Europe's largest players in document management

🇩🇪 Workflex is acquiring rhome

🇬🇧 Standard Chartered to acquire Zodia Custody

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Nvidia invests in four german startups as part of 10bn european investment pledge

💸 German VCs call for €15B annual funding boost to build the next generation of tech giants



💸 EIT launches €40M funding call to help bring university deep tech research to market

💵 The FSE Group launches £70M+ London growth fund to back underserved scaleups

💰 Seaya raises €600M for new growth fund to back Europe's next global tech leaders

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Europe's tech funding rebounds to €27.8B, fuelled by billion-euro mega-rounds

🤖 Former Google DeepMind top researcher launches London “compute-efficient” AI company

🛥️ Silent sailing, noisy generators: Hydrogen startups PowerUP and H2Boat tackle yachting's diesel problem

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇪 Novus secures eight figure funding to take its electric lightbike from Germany to California

🐕‍🦺 TechWolf co-founder: Ghent flywheel "super important”

🩺 Brain fog, missed diagnoses, and lost careers: The menopause gap Cerebella wants to close

⚡ Stealing EV cables is big business. This company wants to make it too much effort to bother

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇹 Ganiga secures €2.5M to expand its AI-powered food waste technology

🇹🇷 Arke Telekom lands €1M from ACT Venture Partners to advance drone communications

🇬🇧 Go Eve secures £750,000 to advance its DockChain EV charging technology

🇳🇴 Jenz lands €540,000 in pre-seed funding and received €92,000 startup grant from Innovation Norway

🇩🇪 Körber takes stake in bootstrapped German robotics startup NAiSE