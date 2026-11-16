European tech weekly recap: €2.3B in deals and October's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 Our latest monthly report, published last week, shows that European tech startups raised €6 billion across 288 funding deals in October, marking a significant slowdown from September, with funding value declining by around 62 per cent and deal volume decreasing by just 4 per cent.

The UK led funding with €2.6 billion, while healthtech attracted €1.3 billion. Exit activity remained stable, with 39 transactions recorded during the month.

Access the full report for additional data and analysis on European tech funding and exit activity in October.

❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.

Have a great week!

Funding deals by amount

UK: Defence tech UFORCE raises $700M Series A at $6B valuation

GERMANY: SoftBank leads $500M funding round in Agile Robots

NETHERLANDS: Onodrim Industries hits $1.3B valuation with $300M Series A to strengthen European defence

UK: British Business Bank backs up to £200M for Capital on Tap

GERMANY: Freight unicorn sennder raises €228M in debt and equity

DENMARK: Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) is receiving a €67M investment

NETHERLANDS: Optics11 raises €50M for fibre-optic sensors for seabed power grids

FRANCE: Calogena secures €40 million EU grant to build its first commercial nuclear reactor

GERMANY: SRTD Biotech raises €31.5M seed for selectively expressed RNA therapies

FRANCE: Orakl Oncology scoops $34M for AI cancer drug prediction

GERMANY: Accel leads $30M Series A in SE3, the Munich startup teaching drones to work without GPS

UK: Tendrils Compute raises $30M to “redo the CPU”

DENMARK: Sumary secures $25M to expand its accounting software across Europe

ITALY: Nebuly raises $21M Series A to turn AI investments into measurable results

UK: Banking infrastructure fintech Griffin raises $20M

GERMANY: Sparetech raises $20M in Series B funding

LITHUANIA: Biomatter lands $18M to speed up enzyme development with AI

FRANCE: Gama secures €15M to tackle the growing power demands of satellites

UK: PORT raises €14.5M to take urban logistics from e-bikes to autonomous robots

FRANCE: triPica bags €12.4M to break billing barriers in Europe’s energy transition

FRANCE: Physicl raises $10M in seed funding

UK: Creandum leads $8.5M funding for Ancep to turn overlooked insurance risks into revenue

UK: Planky raises €6.9M to scale its AI-driven financial data intelligence platform

GERMANY: Satellite sovereignty takes centre stage as Marble Imaging raises €6M

GERMANY: feld.energy received €6M investment

UK: Defence startup MISTT secures £5M Series A to build next-generation GPS technology

CZECH REPUBLIC: Medtech Kardi Ai raises €5.3M to advance predictive heart monitoring

ITALY: Revolv Space closes $5.6M Series A funding round

IRELAND: Akara raises £4.1M to give hospital staff more time for patients

FINLAND: Why do some patients respond to drugs and others don't? Switchpoint Bio raises $5.3M to find out

SWITZERLAND: Fintech infrastructure startup Light Frame raises over $5M

UK: Anorak secures $5M to let anyone create their own AI-powered games

UK: Seva Money raises $5M seed funding for remittance wallets and recipient cards

AUSTRIA: Efferon raises €4.3M to expand sepsis treatment technology into new markets

GERMANY: Syn2core closed $4.5M seed round

SPAIN: Alpha Unmanned Systems closes €4M financing backed by CESCE, Banco Santander, Bankinter and BBVA

UK: Pro Climbing League raises £3.2M from Redrice Ventures after selling 4,000 tickets in a single day

UK: Cherry Ventures backs Tano with $4M to challenge the traditional influencer agency model

CZECH REPUBLIC: From online therapy to integrated mental healthcare: Hedepy secures €4M for European growth

GERMANY: Admin is Europe’s growth tax: Agent F raises $4M to automate it away

NETHERLANDS: Mondrio secures $3.75M to rethink B2B pricing with AI agents

GERMANY: LiCuSpace closed a €3 million investment round

SPAIN: Durcal closes €3M financing round to support international expansion

PORTUGAL: Octo Health raises $3.2M in pre-seed funding

SWITZERLAND: Inverto Earth secures $2.4 million to restore coastlines

GERMANY: Opdo raises $2.3M to automate optical engineering with AI

UK: Salad secures £1.5M City Bridge Foundation investment

DENMARK: Memora raises €1.7M in funding

SPAIN: Votum Labs closes a €1.2M funding round

UK: Former British Army intelligence operators’ Crowd Threat raises £1M to expand global threat intelligence

DENMARK: Numina raises €1.1M in pre-seed funding

UKRAINE: From sleeping on a Kyiv factory floor to €1M funding, Valkyrie Dynamics takes on drone warfare

UK: Edtech JadeApp secures £450,000 from GC Angels

ROMANIA: Edtech company Kinderpedia raises €2.7M to accelerate international expansion

GERMANY: VeBoost received €400,000 investment

SPAIN: Ploot raises €400,000 with backing from Angels Capital

SWITZERLAND: Vale Biolabs receives €164K from Venture Kick to advance brain disease research

GERMANY: Sparxity closes Series A funding

TÜRKİYE: Listnivo receives investment from FutureBright and Venturestan at $6M valuation

SWITZERLAND: GraphEnergyTech raises seed funding

TÜRKİYE: Bucked Games received investment from Startupfon Seed Venture Capital and Startupfon Co-Invest

Exits and M&A activity