European tech weekly recap: €2.3B in deals and October's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.3 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
📊 Our latest monthly report, published last week, shows that European tech startups raised €6 billion across 288 funding deals in October, marking a significant slowdown from September, with funding value declining by around 62 per cent and deal volume decreasing by just 4 per cent.
The UK led funding with €2.6 billion, while healthtech attracted €1.3 billion. Exit activity remained stable, with 39 transactions recorded during the month.
Access the full report for additional data and analysis on European tech funding and exit activity in October.
❗ Be sure to check out the Tech.eu Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone, for deeper insights into funding data, investor activity, company profiles, and market trends. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week.
Have a great week!
Funding deals by amount
- UK: Defence tech UFORCE raises $700M Series A at $6B valuation
- GERMANY: SoftBank leads $500M funding round in Agile Robots
- NETHERLANDS: Onodrim Industries hits $1.3B valuation with $300M Series A to strengthen European defence
- UK: British Business Bank backs up to £200M for Capital on Tap
- GERMANY: Freight unicorn sennder raises €228M in debt and equity
- DENMARK: Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) is receiving a €67M investment
- NETHERLANDS: Optics11 raises €50M for fibre-optic sensors for seabed power grids
- FRANCE: Calogena secures €40 million EU grant to build its first commercial nuclear reactor
- GERMANY: SRTD Biotech raises €31.5M seed for selectively expressed RNA therapies
- FRANCE: Orakl Oncology scoops $34M for AI cancer drug prediction
- GERMANY: Accel leads $30M Series A in SE3, the Munich startup teaching drones to work without GPS
- UK: Tendrils Compute raises $30M to “redo the CPU”
- DENMARK: Sumary secures $25M to expand its accounting software across Europe
- ITALY: Nebuly raises $21M Series A to turn AI investments into measurable results
- UK: Banking infrastructure fintech Griffin raises $20M
- GERMANY: Sparetech raises $20M in Series B funding
- LITHUANIA: Biomatter lands $18M to speed up enzyme development with AI
- FRANCE: Gama secures €15M to tackle the growing power demands of satellites
- UK: PORT raises €14.5M to take urban logistics from e-bikes to autonomous robots
- FRANCE: triPica bags €12.4M to break billing barriers in Europe’s energy transition
- FRANCE: Physicl raises $10M in seed funding
- UK: Creandum leads $8.5M funding for Ancep to turn overlooked insurance risks into revenue
- UK: Planky raises €6.9M to scale its AI-driven financial data intelligence platform
- GERMANY: Satellite sovereignty takes centre stage as Marble Imaging raises €6M
- GERMANY: feld.energy received €6M investment
- UK: Defence startup MISTT secures £5M Series A to build next-generation GPS technology
- CZECH REPUBLIC: Medtech Kardi Ai raises €5.3M to advance predictive heart monitoring
- ITALY: Revolv Space closes $5.6M Series A funding round
- IRELAND: Akara raises £4.1M to give hospital staff more time for patients
- FINLAND: Why do some patients respond to drugs and others don't? Switchpoint Bio raises $5.3M to find out
- SWITZERLAND: Fintech infrastructure startup Light Frame raises over $5M
- UK: Anorak secures $5M to let anyone create their own AI-powered games
- UK: Seva Money raises $5M seed funding for remittance wallets and recipient cards
- AUSTRIA: Efferon raises €4.3M to expand sepsis treatment technology into new markets
- GERMANY: Syn2core closed $4.5M seed round
- SPAIN: Alpha Unmanned Systems closes €4M financing backed by CESCE, Banco Santander, Bankinter and BBVA
- UK: Pro Climbing League raises £3.2M from Redrice Ventures after selling 4,000 tickets in a single day
- UK: Cherry Ventures backs Tano with $4M to challenge the traditional influencer agency model
- CZECH REPUBLIC: From online therapy to integrated mental healthcare: Hedepy secures €4M for European growth
- GERMANY: Admin is Europe’s growth tax: Agent F raises $4M to automate it away
- NETHERLANDS: Mondrio secures $3.75M to rethink B2B pricing with AI agents
- GERMANY: LiCuSpace closed a €3 million investment round
- SPAIN: Durcal closes €3M financing round to support international expansion
- PORTUGAL: Octo Health raises $3.2M in pre-seed funding
- SWITZERLAND: Inverto Earth secures $2.4 million to restore coastlines
- GERMANY: Opdo raises $2.3M to automate optical engineering with AI
- UK: Salad secures £1.5M City Bridge Foundation investment
- DENMARK: Memora raises €1.7M in funding
- SPAIN: Votum Labs closes a €1.2M funding round
- UK: Former British Army intelligence operators’ Crowd Threat raises £1M to expand global threat intelligence
- DENMARK: Numina raises €1.1M in pre-seed funding
- UKRAINE: From sleeping on a Kyiv factory floor to €1M funding, Valkyrie Dynamics takes on drone warfare
- UK: Edtech JadeApp secures £450,000 from GC Angels
- ROMANIA: Edtech company Kinderpedia raises €2.7M to accelerate international expansion
- GERMANY: VeBoost received €400,000 investment
- SPAIN: Ploot raises €400,000 with backing from Angels Capital
- SWITZERLAND: Vale Biolabs receives €164K from Venture Kick to advance brain disease research
- GERMANY: Sparxity closes Series A funding
- TÜRKİYE: Listnivo receives investment from FutureBright and Venturestan at $6M valuation
- SWITZERLAND: GraphEnergyTech raises seed funding
- TÜRKİYE: Bucked Games received investment from Startupfon Seed Venture Capital and Startupfon Co-Invest
Exits and M&A activity
- FINLAND: Oura acquires AI-powered healthcare startup Counsel Health for $625M
- UKRAINE: Elomia Health acquires Earkick to expand AI mental wellbeing platform
- SWITZERLAND: WeRoad acquires Swiss TravelTribe as it targets €70M in M&A-driven growth
- CZECH REPUBLIC: Worker.ai acquires Czech voice AI startup DeltaGen
- UK: Avanade swoops for Manchester AI firm Robiquity
- SWITZERLAND: Square8 strengthens security for AI workers with Korix acquisition
- UK: LEGO snaps up games studio founded by Playdemic duo
- GERMANY: Affirm is acquiring the Berlin-based fintech Ratepay
- GERMANY: saas.group acquires workforce planning startup Aplano in its 28th acquisition
- FINLAND: Peter Sarlin’s PostScriptum acquires majority stake in Brillian to accelerate global growth
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments