This Week in European Tech: NeXtWind secures $750M, Sequans sells for $249M and more

This week we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion and more than 15 exits and M&A activities.
Cate Lawrence 3 hours ago
This Week in European Tech: NeXtWind secures $750M, Sequans sells for $249M and more
This week, our research tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions. 

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 NeXtWind secures up to $750M for sustainable energy expansion in Germany

🇬🇧 SumUp's $100M credit facility: empowering small businesses with advance payments

🇬🇧 £53.6M investment in Cornish Lithium is a boost for local sustainably sourced lithium

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Semiconductor supplier Renesas acquires 5G provider Sequans for $249 million

🇬🇧 Capita agrees to sell travel and events businesses to Clarity Travel in £36.5M deal: 

🇬🇧 Danish learning platform LMS365 buys Weekly10 in €4.5 million deal

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇮🇪 ION seals acquisition of Italy's Prelios from Davidson Kempner in estimated $1.5 billion deal

🌍 EIB Group invests €360 million in Banco Santander’s ABS Issuance to fuel green projects and SME growth

🇬🇷 Cyprus-based Gem Capital plans to inject €45 million into CEE’s gaming ecosystem

🇬🇧 Pretiosum Ventures hits first close on its second fund to back infrastructure startups

🇨🇦 Canada’s OMERS pulls its Venture Capital arm from Europe

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇩🇪 Germany boosts climate, chips fund to €212 Billion in green push

🇬🇧 Amazon in talks with UK microchip designer Arm over becoming anchor investor

🇫🇷 NVIDIA and Hugging Face to connect millions of developers to generative AI supercomputing

🇬🇧 Babylon Health rescue merger collapses

🇬🇧 Goldman Sachs-backed digital bank Starling to expand in hotly competitive Asia-Pacific market

🚲 Micromobility's offer rejected by VanMoof

🇪🇺 Block shuts European P2P payments brand Verse and BNPL platform Clearpay in Spain, France and Italy

🎐 The dream of the first hydrogen rail network has died a quick death

🇪🇺 TikTok introduces new features for users in Europe, ahead of EU’s Digital Services Act

🇬🇧  UKAEA will develop a fusion energy plant in the metaverse

📡 Recommended reads and listens

⚕️ European tech companies are leading the fight against debilitating and chronic pain  

🇬🇧 Two UK fintechs stay committed to the “hard” US market, despite exec exits and banking crisis

✅ What does due diligence look like at pre-seed?  

🇬🇧 UK Government should act to curb tech-enabled domestic abuse  

💎 The real power of applying Artificial Intelligence to VC? Uncovering diamonds in the rough  

🪞 Removing mirroring in VC: how to level the funding field for female founders  

🇱🇻 Latvian startup funding in H1 2023: feeling the effects of a global slowdown  

🇩🇪 TSMC in Germany: The successes and limits of the EU Chips Act  

🇧🇬 The growing pains of the Bulgarian ecosystem  

🇬🇧 Watch Virgin Galactic flying its first space tourists aboard the VSS Unity spaceplane

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇸🇪 Fishbrain nets $6 million to enhance sports fishing app for anglers fishing for likes

🇨🇭 KetoSwiss secures €4.4 million to fuel innovation in the migraine medical food sector

🇳🇱 Villari raises €2.5 million to revolutionise steel structure monitoring with its wireless sensor tech

🇵🇱 Satim secures $2 million to advance satellite SAR imagery software

🇪🇸 Candam Tech receives €270,000 in an investment round

