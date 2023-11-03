This week in European Tech: Fintech deals still dominate, the AI Summit, and Web Summit has a new CEO

This week, our research tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €734 million. We saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Atom Bank secures £100M from shareholders

🇬🇧 Specialist agricultural fintech bank Oxbury secures £100M

🇳🇴 Scatec, which offers renewable energy solutions, received an investment of $102M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Pollen Street Capital is taking over portfolio company fundsaccess

🇬🇧 Laundryheap has acquired the digital assets of Parisian competitor Lavoir Modern

🇬🇧 CIBC Innovation banking facilitates Payapps' expansion in UK and Ireland with WebContractor acquisition

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 UK launches £100M AI fund to find treatments for incurable diseases

🇬🇧 Spinout investor Northern Gritstone closes £312M fund

🇬🇧 2100 Ventures launches €30M early-stage fund to back European startups

🇦🇹 Austrian Female Founders announces Grow F accelerator for gender-diverse startups

🇮🇹 Generali sets up €250M fintech venture fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇮🇪 Web Summit names ex-Wikimedia CEO, Katherine Maher, to take over in wake of Cosgrave controversy

🇪🇺 Meta to offer ad-free subscription in Europe in bid to keep tracking other users

🇬🇧 Government must ‘force’ banks to work with crypto, says trade body

🇪🇺 France and Germany increasingly drift apart on digital sovereignty of cloud sector

🇹🇷 Finance Minister Simsek reveals Türkiye’s plan to regulate cryptocurrencies by 2024

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇨🇭 Terra Preta won first-place award prize of €104,000 at the Clima Now Spotlight 2023 awards

🇵🇱 Teleradius secures €337,000 from Tar Heel Capital Pathfinder

🇪🇪 Flowstep closes Pre-Seed round of €755,000 led by Tera Ventures

🇱🇹 AI startup Repsense secures €800,000 in funding

🇫🇮 Kausal secures €880,000 funding to boost climate action plans in cities

