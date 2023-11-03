This week in European Tech: Fintech deals still dominate, the AI Summit, and Web Summit has a new CEO

This week, our research tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €734 million. We saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Atom Bank secures £100M from shareholders
🇬🇧 Specialist agricultural fintech bank Oxbury secures £100M
🇳🇴 Scatec, which offers renewable energy solutions, received an investment of $102M
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Pollen Street Capital is taking over portfolio company fundsaccess
🇬🇧 Laundryheap has acquired the digital assets of Parisian competitor Lavoir Modern
🇬🇧 CIBC Innovation banking facilitates Payapps' expansion in UK and Ireland with WebContractor acquisition
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇬🇧 UK launches £100M AI fund to find treatments for incurable diseases
🇬🇧 Spinout investor Northern Gritstone closes £312M fund
🇬🇧 2100 Ventures launches €30M early-stage fund to back European startups
🇦🇹 Austrian Female Founders announces Grow F accelerator for gender-diverse startups
🇮🇹 Generali sets up €250M fintech venture fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇮🇪 Web Summit names ex-Wikimedia CEO, Katherine Maher, to take over in wake of Cosgrave controversy
🇪🇺 Meta to offer ad-free subscription in Europe in bid to keep tracking other users
🇬🇧 Government must ‘force’ banks to work with crypto, says trade body
🇪🇺 France and Germany increasingly drift apart on digital sovereignty of cloud sector
🇹🇷 Finance Minister Simsek reveals Türkiye’s plan to regulate cryptocurrencies by 2024
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 Next stop, London: Tech.eu Summit elevates its game in 2024!
🇸🇪 “I'm scared of what is going to happen” say Klarna employees ahead of expected strike
🇪🇺 Ten European fintechs quietly going about the business of doing the business!
🇬🇧 “Much, much harder” to launch a UK challenger bank today compared to 10 years ago, says Atom and Metro founder
🇩🇰 Why Denmark is at the forefront of the quantum tech revolution
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇨🇭 Terra Preta won first-place award prize of €104,000 at the Clima Now Spotlight 2023 awards
🇵🇱 Teleradius secures €337,000 from Tar Heel Capital Pathfinder
🇪🇪 Flowstep closes Pre-Seed round of €755,000 led by Tera Ventures
🇱🇹 AI startup Repsense secures €800,000 in funding
🇫🇮 Kausal secures €880,000 funding to boost climate action plans in cities
Lead image: Photo by Solen Feyissa
