General

This week in European tech: Aleph Alpha goes big, Getir gets Fresh(Direct), and what's up with AI startups in France?

This week, our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion. We saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum. 
Dan Taylor 5 hours ago
This week in European tech: Aleph Alpha goes big, Getir gets Fresh(Direct), and what's up with AI startups in France?
Send email Copy link

This week, our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion. We saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Aleph Alpha raises over $500M in Series B funding for European AI development

🇫🇷 Technique Solaire's €200M investment boosts solar and biogas infrastructure

🇬🇧 Enable secures $120M for rebate management, now valued at $1.12B

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇹🇷 Getir's ambitious North American growth: FreshDirect acquisition

🇬🇧 Crowdcube acquires Semper, advancing secondary share sales in Europe's startups

🇱🇹 AppsFlyer acquires DevtoDev data analytics for games and app devs

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇫🇷 Ex-Atomico investor and Glovo founders launch Yellow, a VC firm for Southern Europe

🇫🇮 Kvanted Ventures launches €70M fund for nordic industrialtech startups

🇩🇪 Munich-based Acton Capital announces €225M fund for European and Canadian startups

🇪🇺 PSG Equity closes second European fund at more than €2.6B

🇫🇷 Supernova Invest and Crédit Agricole launch €60M agri-agrotech fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Google, telecom heavyweights push for interoperability on Apple’s iMessage

🇬🇧 Bank of England unveils plan to regulate digital pound

🇬🇧 UK rule makers set out roadmap for regulating stablecoins

🇪🇺 AI Act: MEPs mull narrow facial recognition technology uses in exchange for other bans

🇵🇱 Frontex illegally processing migrants’ data, EU watchdog says

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇸🇪 Klarna employees “relieved” after strike averted, as unions predict agreement could “spark” Spotify deal

🇬🇧 Ada Ventures report: 10x more LP capital goes to VC funds owned by men

🇩🇪 Bitwala CEO: “zero” confidence that investor confidence is back behind crypto but thinks relaunched app will fly

🇪🇺 Here's why unicorn status eludes Europe's new social media networks

🇫🇷 There’s something going on with AI startups in France

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇨🇭 Chiral Nano obtains €156,000 to accelerate nanoelectronics production

🇹🇷 İzmir Token receives €328,000 investment from Sedat Ocakci

🇬🇧 Portaire pulls in £550,000 for interior design platform

🇵🇱 E-charging startup Eway raises €675,000 in funding

🇳🇱 Tarnoc ropes in €800,000 to make clean and affordable heating a reality

Lead image: Photo by Solen Feyissa

This week in European tech: Aleph Alpha goes big, Getir gets Fresh(Direct), and what's up with AI startups in France?
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All