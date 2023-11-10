This week in European tech: Aleph Alpha goes big, Getir gets Fresh(Direct), and what's up with AI startups in France?

This week, our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.4 billion. We saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Aleph Alpha raises over $500M in Series B funding for European AI development

🇫🇷 Technique Solaire's €200M investment boosts solar and biogas infrastructure

🇬🇧 Enable secures $120M for rebate management, now valued at $1.12B

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇹🇷 Getir's ambitious North American growth: FreshDirect acquisition

🇬🇧 Crowdcube acquires Semper, advancing secondary share sales in Europe's startups

🇱🇹 AppsFlyer acquires DevtoDev data analytics for games and app devs

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇫🇷 Ex-Atomico investor and Glovo founders launch Yellow, a VC firm for Southern Europe

🇫🇮 Kvanted Ventures launches €70M fund for nordic industrialtech startups

🇩🇪 Munich-based Acton Capital announces €225M fund for European and Canadian startups

🇪🇺 PSG Equity closes second European fund at more than €2.6B

🇫🇷 Supernova Invest and Crédit Agricole launch €60M agri-agrotech fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Google, telecom heavyweights push for interoperability on Apple’s iMessage

🇬🇧 Bank of England unveils plan to regulate digital pound

🇬🇧 UK rule makers set out roadmap for regulating stablecoins

🇪🇺 AI Act: MEPs mull narrow facial recognition technology uses in exchange for other bans

🇵🇱 Frontex illegally processing migrants’ data, EU watchdog says

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇸🇪 Klarna employees “relieved” after strike averted, as unions predict agreement could “spark” Spotify deal

🇬🇧 Ada Ventures report: 10x more LP capital goes to VC funds owned by men

🇩🇪 Bitwala CEO: “zero” confidence that investor confidence is back behind crypto but thinks relaunched app will fly

🇪🇺 Here's why unicorn status eludes Europe's new social media networks

🇫🇷 There’s something going on with AI startups in France

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇨🇭 Chiral Nano obtains €156,000 to accelerate nanoelectronics production

🇹🇷 İzmir Token receives €328,000 investment from Sedat Ocakci

🇬🇧 Portaire pulls in £550,000 for interior design platform

🇵🇱 E-charging startup Eway raises €675,000 in funding

🇳🇱 Tarnoc ropes in €800,000 to make clean and affordable heating a reality

