This week in European tech: Aleph Alpha goes big, Getir gets Fresh(Direct), and what's up with AI startups in France?

💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Aleph Alpha raises over $500M in Series B funding for European AI development
🇫🇷 Technique Solaire's €200M investment boosts solar and biogas infrastructure
🇬🇧 Enable secures $120M for rebate management, now valued at $1.12B
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇹🇷 Getir's ambitious North American growth: FreshDirect acquisition
🇬🇧 Crowdcube acquires Semper, advancing secondary share sales in Europe's startups
🇱🇹 AppsFlyer acquires DevtoDev data analytics for games and app devs
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇫🇷 Ex-Atomico investor and Glovo founders launch Yellow, a VC firm for Southern Europe
🇫🇮 Kvanted Ventures launches €70M fund for nordic industrialtech startups
🇩🇪 Munich-based Acton Capital announces €225M fund for European and Canadian startups
🇪🇺 PSG Equity closes second European fund at more than €2.6B
🇫🇷 Supernova Invest and Crédit Agricole launch €60M agri-agrotech fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Google, telecom heavyweights push for interoperability on Apple’s iMessage
🇬🇧 Bank of England unveils plan to regulate digital pound
🇬🇧 UK rule makers set out roadmap for regulating stablecoins
🇪🇺 AI Act: MEPs mull narrow facial recognition technology uses in exchange for other bans
🇵🇱 Frontex illegally processing migrants’ data, EU watchdog says
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇸🇪 Klarna employees “relieved” after strike averted, as unions predict agreement could “spark” Spotify deal
🇬🇧 Ada Ventures report: 10x more LP capital goes to VC funds owned by men
🇩🇪 Bitwala CEO: “zero” confidence that investor confidence is back behind crypto but thinks relaunched app will fly
🇪🇺 Here's why unicorn status eludes Europe's new social media networks
🇫🇷 There’s something going on with AI startups in France
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇨🇭 Chiral Nano obtains €156,000 to accelerate nanoelectronics production
🇹🇷 İzmir Token receives €328,000 investment from Sedat Ocakci
🇬🇧 Portaire pulls in £550,000 for interior design platform
🇵🇱 E-charging startup Eway raises €675,000 in funding
🇳🇱 Tarnoc ropes in €800,000 to make clean and affordable heating a reality
