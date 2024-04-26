€78M for Spain's reusable rockets, Evolution Technology Fund III raises $50.8M, and a merger for xFarm Technologies

This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €676.7 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇸PLD Space raises €78M for mission launch and Europe's largest private spacetech infrastructure

🇩🇪Parloa bags €61.7M Series B to scale and expand AI-powered customer service platform

🇩🇪 Insight Partners and existing investor Capnamic Ventures are investing €40M in Markt Pilot

🇹🇷Midas raises $45M for retail investment platform

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧PAI Partners buys out Ardian's stake in Audiotonix for £2B

🇮🇹Agritech xFarm Technologies merges with Greenfield and Spacesense to hone its Geospatial AI

🇬🇧a16z-backed ComplyAdvantage acquires US company Golden

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 British Patient Capital invests $50.8M in Evolution Technology Fund III

🇫🇷 Paris-based VC Ternel will invest €120 million in 30 startups with new fund

🚀 Global Founders Capital will deploy Rocket Internet’s cash instead of raising a new fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Meet the 8 AI companies taking part in the Tech.eu Summit London 2024

🦄 Investors in unicorn Pleo snap up secondary shares as valuation recovers after billions wiped off value

🪫 Q1 sees increased energy investment

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇨🇭10 Swiss startups to watch in 2024

💰Nordics and Baltics "hotbeds" for fintech innovation, says Copenhagen Fintech CEO

🫶Earlybird Health's ESG report one year on: how can VCs optimise for social impact?

📱TikTok pulls feature from Lite app in EU over addiction concerns

🥩Edonia raises €2M for sustainable meat alternatives

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🧉Drinkme closes a round worth over €580,000

🌞Beyond Weather's AI-driven long-range weather forecasting bags €250,000 from LUMO Labs

🤖: Robotics startup 10Lines raises €1.5M for autonomous pavement marking

🌹Bloom & Wolf raises €1.4M for silk flower subscription service

👁️‍🗨️ Biotech SeaBeLife awarded €1.5M to combat visual degeneration