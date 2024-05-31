$522.7M for fleet electrification, €55M hardtech VC, and Europe’s 1st black solo VC GP

This week our research tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Zenobē secures $522.7M to boost UK's electric bus rollout

🇳🇱 Yondr to develop major hyperscale datacentre in Malaysia with up to $150M funding

🇩🇪 Cloover raises $114M to boost renewable energy transition

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Bridgepoint backs CMS platform LumApps

🇪🇸 Reveal acquires Onna, further strengthening its AI-powered ediscovery platform

🇨🇭Utrecht-based Klayr acquires Swiss blockchain platform Lisk

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇪🇺 European hardtech VC emerges with €55M and has already backed 8 investments

🏳️‍🌈 Identity.vc launches €50M fund for LGBTQ+ founders

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Venture Capital Association kickstarts $300M Fund of Funds

🇬🇧 Cambridge Future Tech announce $5M for early-stage deeptech startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸 Loyalty app backed by Lloyds and Barclays Bank closes, leading to 46 redundancies

🇪🇺 European tech’s gender pay gap persists despite some pay equity progress

🛰️ Barcelona-based Sateliot launches satellites with SpaceX

🇩🇪 Germany’s financial regulator ends anti-money laundering cap on N26 signups after $10M fine

🇬🇧 The UK’s semiconductor strategy turned one this month – here’s its report card

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💸 "This is the first of many minority funds,” says Europe’s first black solo VC GP

🇪🇺 Investing in European tech: Insights from GP Bullhound's annual report

🇵🇹 Portugal's tech ecosystem: Innovation amidst Tradition

🇫🇷 NcodiN secures €3.5M for optical interposer tech to meet the needs of HPC and AI

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇪 Esgrid secures €500,000 pre-seed funding for value chain sustainability tools

🇪🇸 Irisbond closes a €360,000 crowdlending round on the social stock market

🇪🇸 Nextmol gets funds to drive the shift towards sustainability in the specialty chemical industry

🇮🇪 LLM testing service Inspeq raises $1.1M to expand internationally

🇸🇪 Eneryield raises seed funding to predict power outages