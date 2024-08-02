General

Flo Health becomes 1st femtech unicorn, Outbrain buys Teads for $1B, and Germany's burgeoning defence sector

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €960 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 10 hours ago
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧Flo Health raises $200M, becomes first femtech unicorn

🇩🇪Osapiens secures $120M Series B for ESG compliance tech

🇮🇹 Alps Blockchain secures €105M from Azimut for global expansion

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Outbrain buys Teads for a billion dollars

🇳🇱 Mobility giant sennder acquires European Surface Transportation

🇳🇱 Bending Spoons has acquired WeTransfer

🇩🇪 The Swedish company group.one is taking over the Munich-based startup Shore

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰Kennet closes €266M fund for B2B SaaS

☄️UK to invest £100m+ into 5 quantum hubs around UK

🍲 Former Antler partner launches hospitality investment platform Shuffle

🗞️ In other (important) news

💻 Intel cuts 15,000 jobs as it struggles to keep pace with NVIDIA

🤖 UK investigates Google’s partnership with AI firm Anthropic

☀️ Solaris CEO aims to instil financial discipline amid regulatory scrutiny

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇸 Barcelona's rise as a global powerhouse in game development

🪖 All eyes on Germany's burgeoning defence sector

🔬 European startups are unlocking the power of nanotech

🇨🇿 Czech Republic: Engineering heritage meets digital future

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇨🇭 Flink Robotics gets €156,000 kick to transform industrial robots in into dynamic workers

🇷🇸 City and Me awarded €117,000 from the European Commission (EC)’s NGI TrustChain initiative

🇬🇧 Proptech Stairpay secures £750,000 in pre-seed funding

🇬🇧 Definely receives £585,000 Innovate UK grant for AI legaltech development

🇫🇮  Oinride secures €345,000 pre-seed to advance robotic solutions for mining

🇫🇷 Meddenovo secures €1M pre-seed to unlock cyclic peptide drug development potential

