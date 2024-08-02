Flo Health becomes 1st femtech unicorn, Outbrain buys Teads for $1B, and Germany's burgeoning defence sector

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €960 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧Flo Health raises $200M, becomes first femtech unicorn
🇩🇪Osapiens secures $120M Series B for ESG compliance tech
🇮🇹 Alps Blockchain secures €105M from Azimut for global expansion
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Outbrain buys Teads for a billion dollars
🇳🇱 Mobility giant sennder acquires European Surface Transportation
🇳🇱 Bending Spoons has acquired WeTransfer
🇩🇪 The Swedish company group.one is taking over the Munich-based startup Shore
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰Kennet closes €266M fund for B2B SaaS
☄️UK to invest £100m+ into 5 quantum hubs around UK
🍲 Former Antler partner launches hospitality investment platform Shuffle
🗞️ In other (important) news
💻 Intel cuts 15,000 jobs as it struggles to keep pace with NVIDIA
🤖 UK investigates Google’s partnership with AI firm Anthropic
☀️ Solaris CEO aims to instil financial discipline amid regulatory scrutiny
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇸 Barcelona's rise as a global powerhouse in game development
🪖 All eyes on Germany's burgeoning defence sector
🔬 European startups are unlocking the power of nanotech
🇨🇿 Czech Republic: Engineering heritage meets digital future
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇨🇭 Flink Robotics gets €156,000 kick to transform industrial robots in into dynamic workers
🇷🇸 City and Me awarded €117,000 from the European Commission (EC)’s NGI TrustChain initiative
🇬🇧 Proptech Stairpay secures £750,000 in pre-seed funding
🇬🇧 Definely receives £585,000 Innovate UK grant for AI legaltech development
🇫🇮 Oinride secures €345,000 pre-seed to advance robotic solutions for mining
🇫🇷 Meddenovo secures €1M pre-seed to unlock cyclic peptide drug development potential
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments