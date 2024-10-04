Lockall secures €155M, Syklo acquires Elastopoli, and the growing global gig economy

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Storage solutions provider Lockall secures €155M

🇬🇧 Newcleo closes a maxi round of €135M

🇬🇧 Carmoola completes £100M debt deal with NatWest to lower second hand car rates

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇰 Podimo acquires Danish advertising agency Podads

🇫🇮 Syklo acquires Elastopoli, providing a major step forward in the circular economy

🇸🇪 Mastercard to acquire Sweden’s Minna Technologies

🇬🇧 HotelRunner acquires London-based Bookingate

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 IW Capital launches £30M growth fund to back UK SMEs

🤖Niels Vejrup Carlsen launches Final Frontier: Denmark's first aerospace and defence VC Fund

💸 Invest-NL takes the lead with pension funds to launch new €1B joint fund-in-fund vehicle for scaleups

💰Iona Star LP announces £22M first close of new AI and data fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🩺 Lapsi Health's sound diagnostics device Keikku receives FDA Class II clearance

🇬🇧 Local authorities left behind by government in AI procurement, report warns

🇬🇧 Amazon faces UK lawsuit pressure over ‘humiliating’ frozen funds

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💻 Empowering freelancers in the growing global gig economy

💰 Northvolt VC backer “optimistic” about its future, despite laying off 1,600 workers

🇸🇰 Slovakia: A rising star in the European tech landscape

🌲 Finnish Biotech startup Uute Scientific's natural approach to atopic dermatitis

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇱🇹 AMLYZE raises €2.35M in seed funding to fuel next growth phase

🇨🇿 Digital factory PARTORY receives €1.25M for global expansion

🇱🇹 Sort A Brick secures €1.15M to expand AI-powered LEGO sorting

🇺🇦 S.Lab secures $100,000 from Google for biodegradable packaging

🇬🇧 Nesti raises €300,000 to transform outbound sales with gen AI video models

🇨🇿 Techstar-backed Voovo reinvents learning with AI and €500K Pre-Seed investment