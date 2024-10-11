$267M for remittance firm Zepz, Slovenia’s tech landscape, and key trends and investment in September

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €926 million, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Remittance firm Zepz raises $267M

🇦🇹 GROPYUS secures €100M

🇩🇪 Nelly receives €100M in external capital

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Restaurant platform Buyers Edge acquires Parsly for its analytics prowess

🇬🇧 Flip acquires The Bot Platform to merge their HR capabilities

🇬🇧 Advania UK expands IT Services with CCS Media acquisition

🇦🇺 Banked makes Aussie acquisition and calls for big brands to get behind US account-to-account payments

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🤖 STAC Invest Syndicate offers £150k boost to Scottish 'smart things' startups

🩺 Investor duo launch new healthtech VC firm

💸 Invest-NL backs PhotonVentures with €5M to boost Netherlands photonics industry

🔭 Tensor Ventures launches €50M Fund: A boost for quantum, biotech, and climatetech startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 €4.2B invested in European tech in September

💰 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in September

🇧🇪 Belgium's tech ecosystem maturing: key findings from the 2024 State of Belgian Tech Report

🦄 Swedish unicorn Trustly says IPO “not around the corner”, despite appointing IPO-experienced CFO

📡 Recommended reads and listens

♻️ How UP Catalyst's circular carbon solution challenges Chinese dominance

♀️ The struggles and concerns of mothers in Venture Capital

🇸🇮 Exploring Slovenia’s tech landscape

🇩🇪 Forward earth raises €4.5M to expand AI-powered environmental management platform

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇮 Munchfam secures €600,000 to reduce the restaurant failure rate

🇨🇭 Lighthouse Tech's smart eyewear gets €160,000 funding boost

🇫🇮 Synergi raises $2M seed for the future of virtual power plants and energy flexibility

🇱🇹 RedTrack raises $3.2M to equip media buyers with analytics

🇫🇷 Generare raises €5M to scale the discovery of new medicines and molecules hiding in microbes