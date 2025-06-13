Multiverse Computing raises €189M to reshape LLMs, Oxford Ionics to be acquired in $1.1B US deal, and VC spring revival

This week we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1.1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇸 Multiverse Computing lands €189M to rewire the LLM ecosystem

🇩🇪 Proxima Fusion raises €130M for Europe's largest private fusion investment

🇪🇸 SpliceBio closes $135M round

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Oxford university quantum computing spinout snapped up in $1.1BN deal

🇱🇹 Paynt acquires Canada's E-xact Transactions

🇸🇪 Planacy, helping companies streamline their financial planning, gears up with Monterro

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Family office Yaday targets B2B AI scaleups with new €100M Fund

💰 Inveready raises more than 500 million euros with its second private equity fund.

💸 QUEKA closes its second fund with €194M

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤖 Multiverse powers national AI drive with 15,000 new apprenticeships

🛒 Rohlik spins out Veloq to power the next generation of AI-driven grocery fulfilment

🤖 AI-driven credit Firm Liquidity expands to London, pledging £1.5B investment

💰 May 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

💸 VC spring revival: European tech investment jumps 66 per cent month-on-month

📡 Recommended reads and listens

👶 London Tech Week’s gatekeeping sends the wrong signal to women in tech

🤖 MOSTLY AI launches $100K challenge to advance synthetic data innovation

♀️ Women TechEU faces scrutiny over gender bias and bureaucracy

💡 Blockchain and AI Are Finally Hooking Up — and Why It Matters

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Sound is the next AI frontier: Omnisent raises $3M to build acoustic foundation model

🇸🇰 AI startup Cequence raises €2M to automate contract workflows and accelerate growth

🇬🇧 HoloMem awarded £550,000 Innovate UK Smart Grant to validate holographic data storage

🇬🇧 Flomark secures £300,000 to revolutionise fluid management in healthcare

🇨🇭 Sefit health secures €160,000 to help people with sensory overload thrive